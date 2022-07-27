Kidney-Centric YouTube Channel Highlights Best Nutrition For Chronic Kidney Troubles

Poor kidney health need not be a recipe for a life of boring, unpalatable foods but instead, an opportunity to discover new and healthy alternatives.

WOOD RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Kidney Inc., the company which has established itself over the past several years as an information hub for natural kidney support is continuing to develop its already impressive catalogue of highly informative video presentations. Based in science-backed solutions and drawing upon the latest research studies, naturopath and kidney disease survivor Robert Galarowicz regularly presents viewers with the latest developments in kidney related advancements and practical lifestyle changes. Many of his latest videos focus not only on chronic kidney disease, but also on subjects which kidney health sufferers find useful, practical and pertinent to their situations, no matter what phase of kidney health they may find themselves in.

Here are just a few of the videos designed to offer advice to those living with kidney-related issues.

Jackfruit Low Protein Food For Kidney Disease. Low Protein Food For Kidney Disease

It's no secret that low protein is the way to go when it comes to adopting a healthy kidney diet. Even better if it is a plant-based, low-protein diet. Although there is a wide array of foods kidney health sufferers should avoid, there are still a fairly sizable amount of delicious, yet nutritious foods which can also be enjoyed as a part of a healthy, kidney-friendly diet. One such food is an exotic fruit known as the jackfruit. Jackfruit is a unique fruit, sweet and reminiscent of mango or pineapple when ripe and with a dense texture similar to meat. It can be used in savory or sweet dishes and makes a wonderful addition to a kidney-friendly smoothie. It is also very low in protein, which Robert discusses.

3 Ways Your Kidney Transplant Can Last As Long As Possible

This video discusses practical lifestyle tips for extending the life of one’s kidney transplant, ensuring it remains in the best working order for as long as possible. Kidney transplants are life-saving procedures, but are extensive and costly. There are also numerous aspects of the process to be mindful of. Some of the tips shared by Robert from his own personal experience, include consistent PTH (parathyroid hormone) testing, balancing gut health to ensure the gastrointestinal side effects are well-managed and more.

Kidney Disease Diet Milk Substitute For Kidney Stones & Chronic Kidney Disease

In this video, Robert discusses kidney stones which can often lead to CKD, if frequent enough. Kidney stones, much like kidney disease is often directly influenced by the foods and beverages one chooses to consume. Plant-based milks like soy, macadamia and oat have fared better compared to dairy alternatives when it comes to kidney stones, with oat milk being the preferred choice. In cases of chronic kidney disease, the latest research seems to indicate coconut milk is a much better alternative to dairy milk. This is largely due to the lower amounts of potassium, sodium and oxalate content. It is also easier on the digestive system, which is often more sensitive in kidney health sufferers.

Viewers are a vital component of the Healthy Kidney community and are encouraged to interact and ask questions, which may even be featured in future installments. With a vast wealth of knowledge just a click away, poor kidney health need not be a recipe for a life of boring, unpalatable foods but instead, an opportunity to discover new and healthy alternatives which will delight both tastebuds and kidneys.

