Alliance to End Hunger Statement on Markup of Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act
EINPresswire.com/ -- The following statement is attributed to Eric Mitchell, Executive Director of the Alliance to End Hunger:
“The Alliance to End Hunger is pleased to see the House Committee on Education and Labor’s leadership and commitment to child nutrition with the recent introduction and mark-up of the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act. The bill marks a significant step forward in the long-overdue reauthorization of the laws that govern child nutrition programs. As a coalition of over 100 companies, nonprofits, foundations, universities, healthcare organizations, and individuals, the Alliance to End Hunger fights for policies that ensure kids do not fall behind due to poor nutritional outcomes, and we commend the committee for drafting a strong bill that will increase access to nutrition for many low-income kids. While we recognize the critical investments this bill makes, we are disappointed the legislation does not include a provision that would authorize a “non-congregate” service option for summer meals. Flexibilities in summer meal delivery during the pandemic proved to be effective in ensuring kids had more equitable access to nutrition over the summer. With higher food costs and gas prices, we must consider the very real barriers children face attempting to access meals at a congregate feeding site. The Alliance to End Hunger looks forward to advocating for and strengthening the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act and building bipartisan support in both the House and Senate for final passage.”
About the Alliance to End Hunger
The Alliance to End Hunger unites diverse sectors to address today’s hunger and malnutrition needs and to solve the root causes of hunger at home and abroad. Our coalition of corporations, nonprofits, universities, foundations, individuals, and more work with their unique constituencies to raise the profile of the issues of hunger, nutrition, and agriculture to elected officials and broader stakeholders.
