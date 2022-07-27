Private Calgary college first to achieve accreditation for diagnostic medical sonography program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Calgary college first to achieve accreditation status for diagnostic medical sonography program
CALGARY, July 27, 2022 – MCG College achieved accreditation status for their diagnostic medical sonography program July 2022 through Accreditation Canada. Accreditation Canada ensures health care workers, governments and clients can trust the education, skill and competencies of the sonographers graduating through colleges and universities in Canada.
Of all the diagnostic sonography programs MCG College is the first private institution in Alberta to join NAIT and SAIT as the only colleges in the province to operate with accreditation status. “We’re really excited about this,” said Tim Ogilvie, Vice President, and Dean of MCG College, “Accreditation is something we’ve worked towards for a long time. We know the healthcare industry is desperate need of highly trained sonography technicians and MCG College wants to be a part of the solution. It’s great to finally see all our hard work pay off.”
To achieve accreditation status MCG needed to demonstrate their competence in ten separate categories: technical competence, risk reduction, staff confidence, communication, international recognition, assessment through peers, a commitment to quality and accountability, sustainment of gains, cultivation of fresh ideas and finally they needed to show they operate their program at a quality accepted at an international level.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for our students. We have built a top-class Ultrasound training lab, and provide students with the Sono Sim Ultrasound Training Solution, which provides extensive didactic teaching, hands-on training, and knowledge assessment on a variety of topics. We keep our class sizes small, which allows our instructors to help our students on a one-on-one basis giving our students the added edge as they transition into the work force.” Ogilvie said.
MCG’s diagnostic medical sonography program is 80-weeks of blended courses consisting of face-to-face classroom and asynchronous learning. The program also provides clinical training and practicum placements in clinics and hospitals to ensure the students have hands on experience before they may graduate. Upon the completion of their courses and 80 weeks MCG sonographer students receive a diploma in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
- 30 -
About MCG College
Calgary based MCG College is a technical training institution, leading the way in health and wellness training. On the cutting-edge of wellness instruction, MCG continuously innovates its curriculum to offer a unique training experience that sets students up for success. MCG College offers training in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Massage Therapy, Medical Office Assistant and Unit Clerk, Basic Life Support and CPR and more. Developing leaders, supporting community. mcgcollege.com
Tim Ogilvie
CALGARY, July 27, 2022 – MCG College achieved accreditation status for their diagnostic medical sonography program July 2022 through Accreditation Canada. Accreditation Canada ensures health care workers, governments and clients can trust the education, skill and competencies of the sonographers graduating through colleges and universities in Canada.
Of all the diagnostic sonography programs MCG College is the first private institution in Alberta to join NAIT and SAIT as the only colleges in the province to operate with accreditation status. “We’re really excited about this,” said Tim Ogilvie, Vice President, and Dean of MCG College, “Accreditation is something we’ve worked towards for a long time. We know the healthcare industry is desperate need of highly trained sonography technicians and MCG College wants to be a part of the solution. It’s great to finally see all our hard work pay off.”
To achieve accreditation status MCG needed to demonstrate their competence in ten separate categories: technical competence, risk reduction, staff confidence, communication, international recognition, assessment through peers, a commitment to quality and accountability, sustainment of gains, cultivation of fresh ideas and finally they needed to show they operate their program at a quality accepted at an international level.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for our students. We have built a top-class Ultrasound training lab, and provide students with the Sono Sim Ultrasound Training Solution, which provides extensive didactic teaching, hands-on training, and knowledge assessment on a variety of topics. We keep our class sizes small, which allows our instructors to help our students on a one-on-one basis giving our students the added edge as they transition into the work force.” Ogilvie said.
MCG’s diagnostic medical sonography program is 80-weeks of blended courses consisting of face-to-face classroom and asynchronous learning. The program also provides clinical training and practicum placements in clinics and hospitals to ensure the students have hands on experience before they may graduate. Upon the completion of their courses and 80 weeks MCG sonographer students receive a diploma in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
- 30 -
About MCG College
Calgary based MCG College is a technical training institution, leading the way in health and wellness training. On the cutting-edge of wellness instruction, MCG continuously innovates its curriculum to offer a unique training experience that sets students up for success. MCG College offers training in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Massage Therapy, Medical Office Assistant and Unit Clerk, Basic Life Support and CPR and more. Developing leaders, supporting community. mcgcollege.com
Tim Ogilvie
MCG Career College Inc.
+1 5874345208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn