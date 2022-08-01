ISAAC Obtains ISO 27001 Certification
Achievement illustrates ISAAC’s commitment to following highest industry standards
This achievement is a testament to ISAAC’s commitment to go above and beyond when it comes to securing our organization.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments, a leading fleet management solutions provider, announced it has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification, the international standard for information security management. The ISO 27001:2013 certification from the International Organization for Standardization is the latest step in ISAAC’s continuous efforts to pursue the most stringent security standards available.
— Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC
Following an 18-month process, an accredited certification body granted ISAAC the official ISO 27001 certification after performing an independent audit of the organization. ISAAC’s information security management system (ISMS) encompasses the whole organization, without exception. This includes core processes such as IT infrastructure management, end-user computing, vulnerability management, security event and incident management, software development lifecycle, and project management.
“This achievement is a testament to ISAAC’s commitment to go above and beyond when it comes to securing our organization,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. “The ISO 27001 certification is an additional signal to our fleet clients and integration partners that ISAAC follows the highest industry standards to protect their valuable data, thus giving them a competitive edge.”
DeLarochelliere credited Joe Russo, vice president of information technology and security, and all ISAAC colleagues, for their joint efforts in achieving this certification. It comes at a time of raising cybersecurity threats that threaten the financial well-being of fleet clients across North America.
ISO 27001 is recognized as the international standard for managing information security, as it enables organizations to manage the security of assets such as intellectual property, employee details and information entrusted by third parties. It is seen across the globe as an indication that an organization is following information security best practices.
ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solution, which is utilized by more than 40 percent of the largest carriers across Canada, helps fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data processing, driver productivity, as well as safety and hours-of-service compliance.
ISAAC delivers technology that goes far beyond ELDs by partnering with trucking fleets to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. ISAAC offers a reliable solution that drivers love, with a predictive interface that minimizes screen clicks. Real-time in-cab coaching provides unparalleled fuel savings and reduces accidents.
As part of the ISO certification, the ISAAC team had to ensure each governance document, and security policy and procedure met the international standards of compliance.
“ISO 27001 certification is a true commitment to our clients who trust us each day to help optimize their operations,” DeLarochelliere said. “It is another tremendous achievement for our talented team and shows our current and future fleet clients how ISAAC recognizes the importance of information security.”
About ISAAC
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers' daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. For more information, visit www.isaacinstruments.com.
Neil Abt
ISAAC Instruments
+1 503-740-0177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn