ImagineU Children's Museum Becomes Autism Certified to Make Visalia a More Inclusive Destination

ImagineU Children's Museum is now autism certified & joins Visit Visalia's initiative to provide more inclusive entertainment & lodging options for all.

We’re excited ImagineU has joined the Visalia initiative to be a more inclusive destination overall—this is the future of travel and entertainment, and they are helping lead the way” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImagineU Children's Museum has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations who have met requirements and completed a training program to better understand and serve autistic visitors. The Museum will also undergo an onsite review for additional enhancements and supports. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

“ImagineU provides imagination, inspiration, and exploration through the power of play. Through exploratory play, children with autism are able to use their creative skills to study the different sizes, shapes, and colors of the world around them,” said Katy Young, Executive Director of ImagineU Children’s Museum. “It has been scientifically proven that play increases social skills, vocabulary, independence, and overall well-being, while in a safe and friendly environment. At ImagineU, we want all children of all demographics to feel they have a safe place to imagine, explore and learn.”

The Museum joins Visit Visalia's initiative to become a Certified Autism Destination (CAD), which means that visitors have a variety of options of trained and certified entertainment and lodging options in the area. ImagineU Children's Museum, together with other autism-certified options in Visalia such as Tulare County Museum, Valley Oak Golf Course, Hampton Inn Visalia, Downtown Visalia, Comfort Inn Visalia, Lamp Liter Inn, Arts Visalia Gallery, and Wyndham Visalia, are part of Visit Visalia's ongoing effort to achieve the CAD designation.

"Part of our mission is to help travel and recreation options be more accessible and welcoming for autistic individuals and their families, so we’re excited ImagineU has joined the Visalia initiative to be a more inclusive destination overall—this is the future of travel and entertainment, and they are helping lead the way,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES has created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable, and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###



About ImagineU Children’s Museum

ImagineU Children’s Museum is about the future! Our goal is to press into the hearts and minds of the children in this community and give them the wonder of imagination, the excitement of exploration, and the love of learning. At ImagineU, we nurture future leaders, dreamers, scientists, farmers, artists, and teachers—it is a place of possibilities and promise. As children play, they learn. The most advanced form of play involves imagination. The most important gift we can give to our children is to inspire their imagination. We believe that every child and family should have access to a safe environment to IMAGINE, EXPLORE, AND LEARN.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

