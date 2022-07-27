Submit Release
Manifestation of Senator Loren Legarda on SRN 66

PHILIPPINES, July 27 - Press Release
July 27, 2022

MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA
Senate Resolution No. 66
Resolution Commemorating the 108th Founding Anniversary of the Iglesia ni Cristo,
Commending the Leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, and Recognizing its Contribution to the Filipino Nation and the World

Senate of the Philippines
Senate Session Hall
27 July 2022

Mr. President, the Iglesia ni Cristo continues to be a steadfast religious institution that shapes the nation's moral character and the Filipinos' spiritual integrity.

INC's noble mission of creating an impact on the lives of the people is not exclusive to its members. Iglesia ni Cristo has been active in extending assistance to the needy through its regular mission drives such as the Lingap sa Mamayan or Aid for Humanity Program.

On this note, I join the Senate in celebrating the 108th anniversary of the Iglesia ni Cristo and commending the leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, who has led the institution in enriching the spirituality of its members.

With this, I would like to be made co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Resolution No. 66, introduced by Senate President Zubiri.

Thank you.

