Football Market Size Expected To Cross US$ 3.87 Billion Until 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Football Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global football market size reached US$ 3.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Football is a game played using specialized sports equipment made up of synthetic leather, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. In terms of the manufacturing process, these equipment can be categorized into hand-stitched, thermally bonded, and machine stitched. Football variants are exclusively customized with innovative features that ensure easy handling, shooting, and passing during a game. They also provide enhanced accuracy, control, and speed. Some football models also have water resistance and high air retention properties that aid in challenging environmental conditions as compared to ordinary training balls. Consequently, they enjoy widespread demand among sports clubs and the general consumers.

Global Football Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising enrollment of individuals in professional association football clubs and leagues is primarily driving the global football market. Besides this, the expanding awareness among the masses towards the numerous health benefits of football games, such as lowering body fat, enhancing cardiovascular health, improving muscle tone, etc., is further augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the increasing consumer participation in outdoor games, owing to the inflating investments by the sports agencies across countries to develop the existing parks, clubs, stadiums, school grounds, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of custom-made product variants with smart LED lights in durable prints by the key market players through e-commerce channels is anticipated to bolster the football market over the forecasted period.

Global Football Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adidas AG, Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd. (Decathlon S.A.), Formative Sport, Franklin Sports Inc., Nike Inc., Nivia Sports, Puma SE (Artemis S.A), Select Sport A/S, UMBRO (Iconix Brand Group) and Wilson Sporting Goods Company (Amer Sports).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Training Football

• Match Football

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• Size 1

• Size 2

• Size 3

• Size 4

• Size 5

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

