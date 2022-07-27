Schultes Roofing Takes home the Versico Gold Medal Contractor award for the 7th time
This rare award brings us great joy in knowing it is proof our knowledge, quality, and training far exceed the vast majority of our competitors!”COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schulte Roofing, a nationally ranked College Station roofing contractor for residential and commercial projects, was awarded their 7th Versico Gold Medal Contractor award for 2022. The acclaimed roofing company was presented with the award by Versico Roofing System.
— Josh Schulte
Versico Roofing Systems’ mission is to create long-lasting roofing projects through their single-ply roofing systems.
The Versico Awards were made to help them achieve their goals. Versico selects the best group of contractors from their partners, who go above and beyond for their customers. They then choose the top company as the winner. The Versico Awards look for the most qualified roofing company with professional workers committed to providing high-quality installations, skilled craftsmanship, and unmatched customer service.
After being eligible for 2022, Versico named Schulte Roofing the winner of the Versico Gold Medal Contractor award after demonstrating their elite quality while also utilizing Versico Roofing Systems materials for their projects. In addition, Schulte Roofing shows how their certified builders and architects can create durable roofing structures for their various clients and customers. This would be Schulte Roofing’s 7th win in a row, making this win an even more significant achievement for the company.
“We are grateful for having achieved this award 7 years straight!” said Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing. “This rare award brings us great joy in knowing it is proof our knowledge, quality, and training far exceed the vast majority of our competitors! Everyone here has played a part in this achievement, and I am truly humbled by the sincerity of our team, who really do provide the highest quality roof assemblies. This is why we are The Home of Proof Roof Guarantee!®”
Currently, Schulte Roofing boasts an impressive amount of awards and recognitions. With over 27 years of experience in the roofing industry and an entire team of trained professional installers, Schulte Roofing is expected to see more awards for their work in 2022. For more information about Schulte Roofing, visit their website at https://www.schulteroofing.com/
About Versico Roofing Systems
Versico Roofing Systems is the leading manufacturer of single-ply membrane roofing systems. Their high-quality roofing installations are performed by Versico Authorized Roofing Contractors with a mission to provide quality products and exceptional service to their clients. For more information about Versico Roofing Systems and their Versico Awards, visit https://www.versico.com/en/Professionals/Professionals/Contractors/Incentive-Programs/Gold-Medal
About Schulte Roofing
Schulte Roofing® is an award-winning roofing company that offers commercial and residential building services. Schulte Roofing® is included in the top 100 Roofing companies in the United States by revenue and is committed to providing high-quality design, installation, and repair services for a wide variety of clients in over 6 different counties. Read about their work at https://www.schulteroofing.com/.
