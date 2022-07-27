Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders

del rio, TexasU.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass and Uvalde stations recently apprehended a convicted sex offender one day apart from each other.

July 22, Uvalde Station agents arrested Roberto Moya-Santos, 42, a Mexican national, along with four other migrants after they illegally entered the United States. Records checks revealed that he was convicted of third-degree rape in 2010, and later deported.

July 23, Eagle Pass agents encountered Kevin Orland Palma-Carrasco, 24, a citizen of Honduras, after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, records checks revealed that in 2017, Palma-Carrasco was convicted of statutory rape and sexual assault, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and subsequently deported.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

