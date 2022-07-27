Michael R. Lochow 1946-2022

Michael Lochow, 76, passed away in his home on Monday, July 25.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Fargo National Cemetery, Harwood, North Dakota.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.hansonrunsvold.com/obituaries/Michael-Lochow/#!/Obituary