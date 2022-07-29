Paper Crafting Company Keeps an Eye Out for its Neighbors with Special Donation to Local Food Bank

Altenew donated proceeds from sales during the Celebrating Parents Card Drive to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Beautiful heartwarming cards served as inspiration for crafters joining the card drive. ﻿

Crafters sent in hundreds of cards from all over the United States for the Celebrating Parents Card Drive.

Altenew supports 9,000 nutritious meals for local New York residents through special sales from the company’s annual Parent Card Drive.

It is through such acts of kindness that we are able to provide more than 15 million meals each year.”
— Karen Belcher, Executive Director of Food Bank of Central New York
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew is a company known not only for its high-end paper crafting products, but also for its widespread community service efforts. Since the company’s launch in 2014, the company has tried to maximize its impact through every community service project. The annual Celebrating Parents Card Drive is one of the biggest group collective organizing efforts to serve the community. Altenew annually rallies together paper crafters from across the world to send in handmade cards for seniors.

“Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are approaching, and this can be a difficult time for seniors who are in nursing homes or shelters. We want these important people to feel loved, celebrated, and honored, so we have organized the Celebrating Parents Card Drive just as we have in previous years” (Altenew Card Blog).
Between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, hundreds of cards are distributed to seniors in senior homes and living facilities. These gifts from the heart are memorable and meaningful for hundreds of seniors often experiencing loneliness or a need for company during these special occasions.

In addition to card donations, Altenew sets aside a certain amount from sales of handpicked parent-related stamp sets to provide monetary donations for senior-related causes. This year, Altenew donated $3,000 to their local food bank, the Food Bank of Central New York, which will in turn provide nutritious meals for locally based seniors.

While expressing gratitude to Altenew for the company’s contribution, the Food Bank’s Executive Director Karen Belcher shared, “Your donation will help us make a difference in the lives of many neighbors in need throughout central and northern New York. It is through such acts of kindness that we are able to provide more than 15 million meals each year through our network of partner emergency food programs - food pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency shelters.”

Altenew’s donation this year specifically will “help support 9,000 nutritious meals!”

This campaign is all about honoring the senior citizens in our communities, reminding them of their value in society, and thanking them for the contributions they have made. Altenew hopes to continue this annual tradition and watch it grow each year.

Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
