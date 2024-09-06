Paper Crafting Company Unveils New Collection In Time for Holiday Cardmaking

Altenew added more colors to its popular colored cardstock collection. This collection is filled with fun, versatile, and festive holiday themed designs. Altenew's first-ever registration press plate is sure to be a fan-favorite!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based crafting store Altenew is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest September release collection, "Modern Holiday." This collection is a fusion of tradition and contemporary flair, offering a plethora of versatile designs to inspire seasonal handmade creations. Each piece of cardstock in this release holds the promise of holiday magic, making it the perfect companion for all your festive crafting endeavors.The Modern Holiday collection is designed to spark creativity and uplift the human spirit during the holiday season. Whether you're engaging in a cozy crafting session with friends or embarking on a solo project filled with love, each creation becomes a cherished symbol of the season. The collection is a testament to the magic of the holidays and the power of creativity to inspire and bring joy.One of the highlights of this release is the Regal Wreath Registration Press Plate/Foil Plate , a new design concept that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to holiday projects. This innovative press plate allows crafters to create stunning wreath designs with ease, making it a must-have for holiday-themed projects.This collection encompasses a variety of qualities such as festive, charming, and modern; exuding a sense of magic and holiday spirit and making it an ideal choice for crafting projects during this special time of year. The key design elements featured in this release include birds, birdhouses, branches, holiday ornaments, tags, winter village scenes, and timeless sentiments. These elements are carefully curated to provide crafters with a wide range of options for creating unique and memorable holiday-themed projects. In addition to the captivating designs, the Modern Holiday collection introduces a range of new fresh dye inks that are perfect for adding vibrant colors to any project.When asked about the goal behind this release, Creative Ambassador Lydia Evans shared, “(We want) to inspire and facilitate the creation of holiday-themed projects. Whether it's creating personalized cards, capturing holiday memories in scrapbooks, or adding a festive touch to home decor, this collection aims to enhance the holiday crafting experience for both beginner and advanced crafters.”The Modern Holiday collection is tailored to appeal to a diverse audience of crafters who seek to create modern and fresh holiday cards. Whether you're an avid card maker or someone who enjoys documenting holiday memories through crafts, this collection offers something for everyone. With its versatile designs and innovative tools, this collection is set to become a go-to resource for holiday crafting enthusiasts.As we approach the holiday season, Altenew invites crafters to explore the Modern Holiday collection and bring joy and magic to their festive projects. With its blend of tradition and contemporary flair, this collection is sure to inspire memorable holiday creations that celebrate the spirit of the season.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

