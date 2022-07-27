JAMIE LEWIS JOINS LUCID LANE AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER
Company Missioned to Prevent and Reverse Opioid and Benzodiazepine Medication Dependence Recruits Proven Strategist, Growth Guru.LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Lane, the digital health startup that combines teletherapy and proprietary technology to enable the prevention and reversal of medication dependence and its many downstream problems, today announced the addition of Jamie Lewis as Chief Commercial Officer to its executive leadership team. Jamie will be responsible for scaling and managing the company’s rapid growth since its Series A funding.
“Hiring Jamie is a significant step towards commercializing Lucid Lane’s solution,” said Adnan Asar, co-founder and CEO of Lucid Lane. “As a proven leader with 18 years in the healthcare industry, Jamie is experienced in building the successful strategy, infrastructure and teams that propel promising companies to commercial scale. Our current objective is to expand awareness of Lucid Lane’s solution, to both prescribing physicians and a wide range of patients who may need our services. Jamie knows how to build the organization to support this phase of expansion. For us, she is absolutely the right hire, at exactly the right time.”
“There is not an individual, family or community that hasn’t felt the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic in America. For me, it hits very close to home,” explained Lewis. “The opportunity to join Lucid Lane at this formative stage in the company’s growth is the chance of a lifetime. To develop and scale a personalized solution for provider practices that meets the needs of an enormous number of individuals that want to live healthier, better lives – who wouldn’t jump at the chance to lead that effort?”
Prior to joining Lucid Lane, Jamie served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Outset Medical where she architected and operationalized the strategy and commercial infrastructure that led to the company’s successful IPO in September 2020. In her seven year tenure, she built a high-performance sales team from the ground up and cultivated business relationships that drove sales from zero to $100 million. Previously, she served in various leadership roles at Intuitive Surgical, growing sales and market development efforts during the high-adoption phase of surgical robotics. During her tenure, the company grew from $227M to $2B. She began her career at Stryker. Jamie received her undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University where she was a four year starting point guard for the women’s basketball team and subsequently drafted in the WNBA by the Washington Mystics.
ABOUT LUCID LANE:
Lucid Lane is a digital health startup that combines teletherapy and proprietary technology to enable the prevention and reversal of unnecessary medication dependence and its many downstream problems. Lucid Lane works in partnership with physicians to provide a collaborative care system for patients, raising the standard of care. Patients experience a real time and personalized solution through the Lucid Lane method, which provides ongoing measurement and monitoring, personalized treatment planning and timely interventions. The company, led by veteran technologists and practicing physicians, is based in Los Altos, California. To learn more about Lucid Lane, please visit www.lucidlane.com.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com