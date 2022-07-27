Submit Release
Sonic Packaging Appoints Harry Paulison COO

Raising Expectations

Sonic Packaging is pleased to announce the promotion of Harry Paulison to the position of Chief Operating Officer effective July 2022.

“We look forward to Harry’s ongoing leadership and contributions as Sonic continues to build on the success we have enjoyed to date.", commented Howard Thau, CEO and Founder of Sonic.”
— Howard Thau
WESTWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Mr. Paulison served as VP of Operations since joining Sonic in October 2020 and has successfully executed many projects and goals within the growth plan supported by
the Sonic team.

“We look forward to Harry’s ongoing leadership and contributions as Sonic continues to build on the success we have enjoyed to date. Sonic has enhanced its systems
technology, team, and processes all focused on delivery of service and quality to our clients”, commented Howard Thau, CEO and Founder of Sonic.

Mr. Paulison is an operations, systems technology, and human resources executive with over 25 years experience serving within a variety of industries.

Prior to joining Sonic, Mr. Paulison served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Wormser Group, COO at Super-Tek Products, and was CEO and Founder of MMI, a
business and manufacturing consulting firm.

About Sonic Packaging
Sonic Packaging Industries Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified contract manufacturing and turnkey packaging solutions provider specializing in single-use and metered dose delivery systems. Plants are FDA-registered for medical device and drug products as well as ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified.

Howard Thau
Sonic Packaging Industries
+1 201-666-4744
Turnkey Contract Packaging Manufacturer | Sonic Packaging Industries

