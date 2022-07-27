Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,106 in the last 365 days.

This Summer, Share a Wholehearted Day with Loved Ones

written and illustrated by Elizabeth Dodson on sale August 30, 2022

Wholehearted Day had me glued to each page as I reflected upon my childhood. . . . This book resonates with me.”
— Ramon Shiloh, award-winning illustrator
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s book, Wholehearted Day, written and illustrated by Elizabeth Dodson.

The heart of a parent has a powerful depth,
matching its rhythm to your safe breath.
And when we release our big, warm hug,
my love remains, steady and snug.

It’s time to start our independent days.
I’m off to work. You’re off to play.
New skills to develop and discover,
forming paths alone and with others.

Exploration, interest, joy, and wonder
illuminate truths to study and ponder.
Capture, create, and mold your mind;
engage the world and humankind.

Missing family when you’re at school, work, or can be tough—but at the same time, these separate activities give children the opportunity to grow. This sweet, heartfelt book reassures children that their parents’ and guardians’ love remains constant even while they are away, and encourages them to find a balance between loving their family and striking out on their own as they learn to appreciate all life has to offer.

Told in rhyming verse enhanced with bold, beautiful cut-paper artwork, Wholehearted Day is scheduled for release on August 30, 2022.

Take a journey through Wholehearted Day, a book that dually comforts guardians and children who face separation. Explore why we work and what it means to be apart. Dive deeper into concepts of curiosity, security, development-of-self, and contribution to society. Observe how small daily actions can create wonder-filled experiences with a person you greatly hold! Let this tool curate a moment in time, a space, in which you can snuggle together to speak beautiful words, investigate intricate papercut illustrations, and be reassured that your efforts are as important as your bond with each other. Discover hearts, symbols, and animals along the way!

About the Author

Elizabeth A.P. Dodson is a paper artist and author who grew up in the woods, evolved in cities, and now blooms in a garden, nestled on top of a hill, surrounded by majestic mountains. She holds a bachelor of arts in history and a master’s in library and information science. Elizabeth is raising three wild kiddos in a Virginia valley, with frequent visits from their magnificent family and amazing friends. She hopes her work provides comfort to hardworking guardians and children resting together after long and adventure-filled days.

Interviews available upon request.

Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
___________
Wholehearted Day (hardcover, 36 pages, $24.95 / paperback, 36 pages, $13.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

PR Team
Brandylane Publishers
+1 804-644-3090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

This Summer, Share a Wholehearted Day with Loved Ones

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.