This Summer, Share a Wholehearted Day with Loved Ones
written and illustrated by Elizabeth Dodson on sale August 30, 2022
Wholehearted Day had me glued to each page as I reflected upon my childhood. . . . This book resonates with me.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s book, Wholehearted Day, written and illustrated by Elizabeth Dodson.
— Ramon Shiloh, award-winning illustrator
The heart of a parent has a powerful depth,
matching its rhythm to your safe breath.
And when we release our big, warm hug,
my love remains, steady and snug.
It’s time to start our independent days.
I’m off to work. You’re off to play.
New skills to develop and discover,
forming paths alone and with others.
Exploration, interest, joy, and wonder
illuminate truths to study and ponder.
Capture, create, and mold your mind;
engage the world and humankind.
Missing family when you’re at school, work, or can be tough—but at the same time, these separate activities give children the opportunity to grow. This sweet, heartfelt book reassures children that their parents’ and guardians’ love remains constant even while they are away, and encourages them to find a balance between loving their family and striking out on their own as they learn to appreciate all life has to offer.
Told in rhyming verse enhanced with bold, beautiful cut-paper artwork, Wholehearted Day is scheduled for release on August 30, 2022.
Take a journey through Wholehearted Day, a book that dually comforts guardians and children who face separation. Explore why we work and what it means to be apart. Dive deeper into concepts of curiosity, security, development-of-self, and contribution to society. Observe how small daily actions can create wonder-filled experiences with a person you greatly hold! Let this tool curate a moment in time, a space, in which you can snuggle together to speak beautiful words, investigate intricate papercut illustrations, and be reassured that your efforts are as important as your bond with each other. Discover hearts, symbols, and animals along the way!
About the Author
Elizabeth A.P. Dodson is a paper artist and author who grew up in the woods, evolved in cities, and now blooms in a garden, nestled on top of a hill, surrounded by majestic mountains. She holds a bachelor of arts in history and a master’s in library and information science. Elizabeth is raising three wild kiddos in a Virginia valley, with frequent visits from their magnificent family and amazing friends. She hopes her work provides comfort to hardworking guardians and children resting together after long and adventure-filled days.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
Wholehearted Day (hardcover, 36 pages, $24.95 / paperback, 36 pages, $13.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
