Intrepid Response for FirstNet Expands Officers' Capabilities to Better Serve Los Angeles

Intrepid Networks announce that Los Angeles Police Department has selected Intrepid Response for FirstNet to expand its officers' capabilities in the field.
We are pleased to support the entire LAPD agency with our Response for FirstNet mobile situational awareness solution.”ORLANDO , FLORIDA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Networks is excited to announce that Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has selected Intrepid Response for FirstNet® to expand its officers' capabilities. Intrepid Response for FirstNet® is a web and mobile situational awareness platform for day-to-day operations that enables communication, collaboration, and coordination. With FirstNet, the only network built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community, Intrepid Response for FirstNet® provides near real-time access to critical information while in the field. This information will enable LAPD to serve the Los Angeles community with an innovative system designed to improve interoperable communications between first responders and command centers, and to enhance community and officer safety.
The Intrepid Response for FirstNet® application is FirstNet Certified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog. The Intrepid Networks platform seamlessly creates one common operating picture to serve the entire team with the right information at the right time to help first responders to make more informed decisions.
Achieving a FirstNet Certified designation means Intrepid Response for FirstNet® is a heavily vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and availability, as well as review by the App Review board which includes the First Responder Network Authority. As a FirstNet Certified™ app, Intrepid Response for FirstNet® has been confirmed to meet those requirements, as well as higher requirements for mobility, scalability and resiliency.
"We are pleased to support the entire LAPD agency with our Response for FirstNet mobile situational awareness solution. The platform reduces radio traffic, decreases response times, enhances situational awareness, leading to increased officer safety.," said Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks.
FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is designed to improve interoperable communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, significant events, or emergencies. This is integral to solving the communications challenges public safety has experienced in the past.
“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety,” said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “We are confident Intrepid meets these standards and will help further our mission to deploy, operate, maintain, and enhance the only nationwide wireless platform dedicated to public safety to help keep communities safe.”
As part of this program, Intrepid Response provides powerful automated Incident Command System (ICS) capability to LAPD with the integration of the FEMA/NIMS approved forms. ICS is a standardized, multi-agency, and mutual aid incident management system for large-scale events integrated directly into the Response for FirstNet® platform.
The integration of ICS with the Intrepid Response for FirstNet® platform enables officers to streamline the ICS form filling process by combining mobile and geolocation tools and cloud-based custom automation to complete each ICS report needed in just a few clicks. The sum of these capabilities will save countless personnel hours filling out duplicative forms and simplifies the reimbursement process.
"Our officer's main job will always be to serve the community in the field," said Michel Moore, Chief of Police, LAPD. "With Intrepid Response for FirstNet® and FirstNet service, we are taking the next step in fulfilling our vision of the future of police work. Taking advantage of the elegantly designed apps and reliable and secure connection, officers will be able to perform their work on their phones or in their cars instead of at the station, affording them more time to help those in the community and create a safer environment."
About Intrepid Networks
Our mission is to provide critical operational support to both government and commercial organizations to instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. We offer standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware. To learn more about Intrepid Response for FirstNet®, contact Bruce Dowlen at (407)205-2721 or info@intrepid-networks.com.
About FirstNet, Built with AT&T
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network provides public safety with dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.
To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com. To learn more about subscribing to FirstNet, contact Eric Bentel at (858)531-5551 or eb6726@att.com. Individual first responders can also subscribe to FirstNet at a local AT&T store.
© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority.
© 2022 Intrepid Networks Intellectual Property. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
