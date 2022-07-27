Raju Ramanathan creates a thorough guide on dealing with bullying
The teacher’s extensive manual on preventing bullying and the proper response to itPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pemberton, NJ—Teachers are known to often have a big heart for students in need and most of the time, this includes the classroom bullies, too. Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Education Harmony, co-authored by Raju Ramanathan and Christina Theophilos, aims to aid teachers in guiding their pupils and their families through an educational journey of love and heartfelt experience.
The book’s approach to dealing with classroom bullying is by educating teachers about its usual origins, the forms of bullying, and the signs to look out for. It hopes to address bullying and presents the necessary interventions with clear and easy tips to ground on.
Its strategy is to make learning participative, presenting activities that will help the students form a bond with each other. Bullying comes in various shapes and forms and this manual assists teachers to react in every situation that harms their students with long-term results and messages with depth.
Raju Ramanathan, or "Master Raju" as he is also called, is a globally-renowned Yogi who has traveled across the world sharing his teachings on the inner and outer worlds. Mr. Ramanathan bridges ancient teachings with modern problems and has worked with many individuals as a life coach and spiritual mentor. His expertise in the inner realm of humans brings new insight to a long-withstanding battle between teachers and their troubled students.
With the sequential seven-step method presented in this book, teachers and parents alike can identify the signs of bullying and how best to address the issue. The steps are not only aimed at those being bullied but also in creating an atmosphere that demotivates the bullies and decompresses the tension in the classroom. Truly a book that will be helpful to educators in dealing with this issue.
Grab a copy of this timely guide today. Available in bookstores everywhere.
