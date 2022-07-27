Washington State Resident Honored for Contributions to Caregiving Profession
Caregiver, Linda Lee, Honored at Training Facility Dedication in Vancouver, WAVANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Vancouver-based caregiver and advocate Linda Lee will be honored for her contributions to the caregiving profession in Washington state with a celebration naming a Vancouver training center in her honor.
Linda Lee is a long-term care worker who played a leading role in the founding of SEIU 775, Washington state's Caregiver’s Union. In the early 2000’s she knocked on hundreds of doors across southwest Washington to support the passage of a ballot initiative that gave caregivers the right to unionize. Since then, she has been at the forefront of SEIU 775’s campaigns to secure competitive wages, benefits and training on behalf of caregivers. Linda recently retired after decades of caregiving.
Linda was instrumental in legislative advocacy that secured funding for the establishment of the SEIU 775 Benefits Group’s training partnership in 2010. It is now the second largest educational institution in Washington state by enrollment and has provided more than 7.5 million hours of essential training on issues ranging from managing various health conditions, trauma-informed care, mental health, nutrition and more.
Today SEIU 775 Benefits Group provides health, training, secure retirement and job-matching benefits to over 52,000 caregivers across the state. The Linda Lee Training Facility in Vancouver is its newest caregiver training center.
“Linda’s work to institutionalize training has wide ripple effects – from caregivers, to their clients, to the loved ones of those receiving care,” said Abby Solomon, CEO of SEIU 775 Benefits Group. “As the demand for home care increases, this high-caliber training is crucial to attracting and retaining caregivers. Given Linda’s passion for ensuring caregivers are well-trained and respected healthcare professionals, I can’t think of a more fitting tribute than for this caregiver learning facility to be named in her honor.”
David Hlebain
SEIU 775 Benefits Group
david.hlebain@myseiubenefits.org