SD Associates P.C. Raises Close to $50k for Local Charities in Annual Golf Event
Enjoying the SD Associates charity golf outing are (from left to right) - Michael McCloskey, Anthony Anella, Howard Drossner, Louis Bencardino
Enjoying the SD Associates charity golf outing are (from left to right) - Diane Burtunek, Rose Zantek, Irene Waitzman, Trish McGarry
It not only is a fun day out, but knowing we are able to positively touch so many lives by hosting this event annually is an extremely rewarding experience for all involved.”ELKINS PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SD Associates P.C., a CPA and business advisory firm located in Elkins Park, PA, recently held their annual charity golf event, which successfully raised close to $50k for local charities. The event, held at Commonwealth National Golf Club in Horsham, PA on July 11th, had 108 players in attendance.
The funds raised from the event were distributed to local charities through SD Associates’ non-profit foundation, The SD Charitable Foundation. This year the foundation honored the retirement of the firm’s longtime partner Michael Brenner by donating a portion of the proceeds to Michael’s favorite charities. The charities that benefited from this year’s event included the Breathing Room Foundation, which assists families who are affected by cancer; the Scott Cohen Foundation, which provides scholarships to students; Girls on the Run, an organization that works to inspire and mentor girls; and The VinVu Foundation, which supports charitable giving and philanthropic activities.
“We are delighted that so many of our clients, staff, and friends were able to make it out this year to the event,” said Howard A. Drossner, CPA, Co-Founder of SD Associates. “It not only is a fun day out, but knowing we are able to positively touch so many lives by hosting this event annually is an extremely rewarding experience for all involved.”
To date, The SD Charitable Foundation has raised almost $250,000 for local charities. If you would like to be a part of next year’s charity golf event, either as a participant or as a sponsor, please call 215-517-5600.
About SD Associates P.C.
SD Associates P.C., organized in 1983, is a full-service CPA and business advisory firm located in metropolitan Philadelphia servicing clients throughout the Tri-State area. Our firm’s philosophy has been, and continues to be, to consistently provide the highest quality of personalized service to our clients. SD Associates’ diversified clientele ranges from start-ups to fully matured companies, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, retailing, financial services, professional services, real estate development, restaurants, and various non-profit businesses and organizations. Our six shareholders have over 140 years of combined experience, which includes a staff of CPAs with advanced degrees, including Masters in Taxation.
For more information about SD Associates P.C., visit us on the web at https://sdaccounting.com.
