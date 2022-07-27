USDA Assisting Small Producers to Obtain Food Safety Certification through SQFI

Jul 27, 2022

By Carey Allen, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, SQFI

There are many challenges associated with starting and sustaining a new farming operation – from creating business plans, marketing and access to technical support, among others. Regardless of size or age, food safety is essential to the success of any farming operation. Whether done voluntarily or to comply with regulatory requirements, successfully implementing food safety standards requires a commitment to invest in the development of food safety programs.

To help offset some of the costs for specialty crop producers to comply with food safety regulatory requirements and market-driven food safety certification requirements, USDA has announced a new Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops (FSCSC) program. USDA’s new program provides assistance to small and very small specialty crop operations that incur eligible on-farm food safety program expenses related to obtaining or renewing a food safety certification, such as SQF certification, in calendar years 2022 and 2023.

SQFI provides solutions for operations of all sizes, including small businesses and suppliers seeking to advance food safety. SQFI’s Fundamentals Program for Primary Production creates a pathway for small specialty crop producers looking to build or strengthen their food safety management program. The SQF Fundamental Program offers small suppliers, including special crop producers, seeking to obtain food safety certification:

Removing barriers to certification by offsetting the cost associated with improving the food safety system benefits the entire supply chain and consumers. Retailers, wholesalers, brand owners and buyers can leverage USDA’s FSCSC program by partnering with small and local growers to help build their food safety plans through outreach, education and guiding suppliers to resources designed to help operations develop vital food safety programs.

Through USDA’s program, retailers can encourage small and very small specialty crop producers to apply for financial assistance through USDA’s Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program to obtain or renew food safety certification through SQFI.

For additional program details, eligibility information and forms needed to apply, visit farmers.gov/food-safety. To get started, contact an SQF licensed consultant in the SQF Consultant directory, or schedule a call with Carey Allen, SQFI’s North American Representative.