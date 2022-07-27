Hydraulic Cylinders Market 2022 Growth Opportunities And Research Trends | Precision Business Insights
The growing use of hydraulic cylinders in a variety of industries, including material handling, building and infrastructure is promoting industrial expansion.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydraulic cylinder market size was valued at USD 14,075.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. A piece of subassembly device known as a hydraulic cylinder is used to transmit unidirectional force across hydraulic systems.
It has a closed circuit made up of a cylinder barrel, cylinder caps, a piston, piston rods, seals, and rings. Additionally, it boasts incredibly effective power-to-size & power-to-weight ratios that allow for variable speed control, automated overload protection, and positioning adjustments.
The hydraulic cylinder Market - Growth Factors
One of the main factors propelling the market's expansion is the expanding mining and construction sectors. Hydraulic cylinders are increasingly used in heavy types of machinery, such as trenchers, backhoes, asphalt laying machines, concrete cutting saws, and motor graders, as a result of the rapid industrialization and urbanization that is happening, particularly in emerging nations.
Another significant growth-inducing driver is the expansion of the aerospace and defense industries. These cylinders have been used in airplanes to control the landing gear, flaps, and brakes. Additionally, they are used in military equipment's thrust reversers, bomb loader, telehandlers, automated pallets, and personnel door systems.
The Hydraulic Cylinder Market – Segmentation
Hydraulic Cylinders Market on the basis of Function, the market is divided into Double Acting, Single Acting. On the basis of Design, the market is categorized into Welded Cylinders, Tie-Rod Cylinders, Telescopic Cylinders, and Mill Type Cylinders.
On the basis of Bore Size, the market is categorized into Less than 50 mm, 51 mm to 100 mm, 101 mm to 150 mm, and Greater than 151 mm. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Material Handling, Mining, Agriculture, Automotive, Oil & Gas, and Others.
Market trends for Hydraulic Cylinder Market:
• Over the next few years, demand for hydraulic cylinder couplings in mobile and industrial equipment is expected to soar.
• Several industries, particularly construction, roofing, handling of materials, masonry, automotive, aviation, and manufacturing, have access to contemporary hydraulic equipment.
The Hydraulic Cylinder Market –Regional Analysis
The U.S. market has a market share of over 22% and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% over the course of the forecast period. Due to the large number of hydraulic cylinders that are sold in the US, many market players have introduced new sizes and designs with extra functions.
Products that are long-lasting, low-maintenance, and rust-free throughout their lifespan are being introduced by manufacturers. Manufacturers of hydraulic cylinders in the United States are placing increasing emphasis on product development, facility investments, and R&D.
