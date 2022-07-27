New Prospect Drip Content Kit Available for 401(k) Advisors

Program Content Includes 12 Articles Covering 401(k) Plan Management Topics Program Content Includes 7 Handouts to Add Additional Value Program Content Includes 24 Emails to Include in a 401(k) Prospect Drip Campaign

A New Template Kit For 401(k) Advisors Who Want Content to Share With Their Plan Sponsor Prospects Is Now Available

401(k) advisors spend a lot of time and resources to get a new lead. Since the 401(k) industry has a long sales cycle, it’s important advisors have a drip process that includes regular communication.” — Sharon Pivirotto

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon Pivirotto, Owner of 401kbestpractices.com has just released a Prospect Drip Content Kit for 401(k) advisors to use in their prospect pipeline process to keep in contact with their 401(k) plan prospects, since most plan sponsors are not ready to make a change when they first get introduced.

According to Sharon Pivirotto, “401(k) advisors spend a lot of time and resources to get a new 401(k) lead. However, very few plan sponsors are actively interested in making changes to their plan. Since we know the 401(k) industry has a long sales cycle, it’s important that advisors have a prospect pipeline process that includes regular communication. That’s the purpose of this template kit – to provide content advisors can send to their prospects to continue to build that relationship until the plan sponsor is ready to make a change.”

The Prospect Drip Content kit includes 12 articles, 24 emails, and 7 handouts, with new emails added every month for a year. There are also additional bonuses to help the advisor get new leads and sharpen their prospecting and sales skills.

The Prospect Drip Content complete kit is part of the 401(k) Business in a Box document library for 401(k) advisors. Individual kits can be purchased a la cart to accomplish a specific goal, or advisors can subscribe as a 401(k) Quarterback and access the full library.

The library includes items such as: emails to send to plan sponsor clients and prospects, slide presentations, blog posts, lead generation funnels, fiduciary training for plan sponsors, point of sale brochures, social media graphics, turn-key service and compliance documents, and additional done-for-you documents that can save the advisor time and help them with their marketing and servicing of 401(k) plans.

For details and to learn more about the Prospect Drip Content Kit and the full 401(k) Business in a Box Library, visit: 401kbusinessinabox.com

About Sharon Pivirotto: The 401(k) Business in a Box was developed by Sharon Pivirotto, a former Edward Jones advisor and 25-year, 401(k)-industry veteran. Sharon developed the Professional Plan Consultant Designation (PPC) and the 401(k) Service Solution toolkits back in 2005 (winning a PSCA Signature Award in 2008 for some of her document templates). Both were sold to fi360 in 2013.

She now runs the 401kbestpractices.com website full time to help financial advisors who want to specialize in the 401(k) market find strategies, best practices, and resources that will help them grow a successful and compliant 401(k) plan practice.

