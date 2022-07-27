Solidus AI Tech Partners With UltimVR and MetagamZ
These strategic partnerships will help bring significant expertise to the Solidus AI Tech Metaverse.UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major development, Solidus AI Tech has formed strategic partnerships with UltimVR and MetagamZ.
These partnerships will further help the company to expand its offerings and boost its pipeline of strategic partnerships.
Solidus AI Tech is the company behind the world’s first artificial intelligence utility token to be used by government authorities, corporations, SMEs, professionals, metaverse, and play-to-earn projects for AI services and high-performance computing power. The company has recently announced its p2e Metaverse game built on the Unreal Engine 5.
UltimVR and MetagamZ are the leaders in the field of 3D/ next-generation VR technologies and Metaverse development. They will contribute significant expertise to the Solidus AI Tech Metaverse.
UltimVR are experts in the field of 3D/VR. It will help conceive, develop, and deploy the proprietary Solidus AI Tech Metaverse & NFT Marketplace. UltimVR will use the next-generation technology in the form of Unreal Engine 5, which will help Solidus AI Tech provide all its members with a cutting-edge Metaverse to play a shooting game, driving up the demand for its AITECH token and its forthcoming NFTs.
Speaking to the media, Solidus AI Techs founder Paul Farhi said, “ Our NFTs will be conceived in both 2D and 3D formats, so NFT owners will have real utility with their NFTs by being able to stake them to earn rewards in AITECH tokens whilst we are developing the game and use them inside our Metaverse when it is launched. Users will gain access and play using Solidus NFTs exclusively. "
The company's second partnership is with MetagamZ, pioneers in the development of 3D and VR games and designers of the first Metaverse devoted exclusively to these genres. In order to give the gaming community of Solidus exclusive 3D assets, avatars, weaponry, and skins that can be exchanged in the market, MetagamZ will integrate Solidus AI Tech avatars into the Solidus ecosystem. Only Solidus AI Tech and MetagamZ users will have access to Solidus AI Tech's NFT collections because these 3D assets are restricted. Solidus NFT holders will have exclusive access to expensive tools and elements within the MetagamZ ecosystem.
At the core of these strategic partnerships is Solidus AI Tech’s goal of solving problems with high computational needs through its superior HPC capabilities. A prevailing issue in realizing Metaverse ambitions is the processing power required. The actual building blocks of the Metaverse are not software and virtual spaces or even the headsets and gadgets required to arrive there. Rather, they lie in computers and servers that power the vast virtual worlds that are the future of technology.
About
Solidus Technologies began as a cryptocurrency mining business in December 2017, emphasizing GPU-based mining rigs to mine Ethereum (ETH). The company changed its primary focus to artificial intelligence and created Solidus AI Tech to serve as the company's AI division in the wake of the 2020 financial crash and the rapid increase in demand for AI services. Solidus’ Artificial Intelligence infrastructure will enable Government Authorities, Corporations, SMEs, Professionals, Metaverse & Play2Earn projects to purchase AI services. Solidus AI Tech is launching its eco-friendly AITECH token to operate seamlessly with its AI infrastructure. AITECH can be bought, staked, or held.
To apply for the Whitelist, please visit www.metabattlebots.com
For more information, contact admin@ai-tech.io
Manish
CB Herald
email us here