AST and Transport Canada are working together to advance aircraft braking standards and aviation safety
Transport Canada has published a new Advisory Circular (AC) providing guidance on the use of braking action reportsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Safety Technologies (AST) is pleased to announce that Transport Canada, the department within the Government of Canada responsible for developing regulations, policies and services of road, rail, marine and air transportation in Canada, has published an important new Advisory Circular (AC) relating to braking action and aviation safety. AC Number 700-060 provides guidance to pilots and operators regarding the observation, reporting, and operational use of standardized braking action reports. It also establishes two new terms for use in operational aviation:
• pilot braking action reports (PBARs)
• aircraft braking action reports (ABARs)
In creating AC 700-060, Transport Canada received input from the authors of ASTM E3266 Standard Guide for Friction Limited Aircraft Braking Measurement and Reporting. This standard was developed by the Society of Aircraft Performance and Operate Engineers’ (SAPOE) Lion Team. The team includes engineers and performance experts from Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Boeing, Airbus, and NAVBLUE.
Transport Canada also received guidance from the FAA’s Transport Standards Division and Technical Research Center and the ASTM E3188 Standard Terminology for Aircraft Braking Performance.
The FAA is currently reviewing the Transport Canada AC for the purpose of modifying their guidance to airplane operators and airports contained in FAA AC 91-79A: Mitigating the Risks of a Runway Overrun Upon Landing.
The newly-published Transport Canada AC 700-060 provides guidance for flight crews and air operators on how the methods developed by ASTM Standards can be utilized. The AC enables flight crews to accurately and consistently report the level of wheel braking performance experienced during landing, thus providing a key safety assurance check to the predictive levels. It establishes suitable phraseology for reporting braking action reports to air traffic services and provides an explanation of the engineering principals used to define braking action as detailed by industry standards.
Aviation Safety Technologies is the only organization that provides Aircraft Braking Action Reports (ABARs) that comply with both ASTM Standards E3266 and E3188 in a manner that allows these ABARs to be generated for any commercial jet aircraft regardless of manufacturer. A braking action report, whether taken from pilot observations (PBAR) or aircraft data (ABAR), is intended to convey specific engineering principles that are common to all aircraft.
While analysis and research regarding aircraft wheel braking has been the subject of numerous studies, up to now there has always been a lack of standardization regarding both data analysis and the mapping of performance to a standardized scale. With the creation of these new ASTM Standards and Aviation Safety Technologies' ABARs:
• Braking action measurements and reporting can now be made with greater accuracy, precision, and standardization.
• Greater levels of accuracy and precision can now be achieved through ABARs which derive braking action using aircraft data downloaded in real time.
• Data analysis for wheel braking performance can now be standardized on a global scale.
About Aviation Safety Technologies
Aviation Safety Technologies (AST) is the world’s leading real-time braking action and surface condition reporting company for aviation. AST developed their SafeLand™ technology and Aircraft Braking Action Reports (ABARs) in response to aircraft accidents occurring as a result of runway over-runs and runway excursions. AST’s Aircraft Braking Action Reports deliver real-time insight into runway conditions based on data collected from aircraft-based sensors. The aircraft sensors allow measurement of the precise braking action of landing aircraft based on surface conditions and the impact of contaminants such as water, ice, or snow. These real-time reports can be made instantly available to incoming aircraft, ground personnel, airport operations, and aviation authorities. Using this information, pilots can improve their landing decisions while airports and aviation authorities can improve their surface management strategies. The bottom line is enhanced safety, more efficient operations, higher runway uptime, and more reliable flight schedules for passengers.
• More than 2,000 passenger jet transports are currently providing data that allows AST to accurately measure the braking capabilities of landing aircraft.
• More than 16 million landings have been recorded in cooperation with airlines through prototype agreements, making AST the world’s leading provider of aircraft braking action information.
AST is a portfolio company of the Dillon Kane Group, a group of affiliated companies that builds technology solution businesses. Visit www.dillonkane.com to learn more.
