Meela Expands Its Team for Doula Verification and Vetting

An industry-leading company with a network of doulas has expanded.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Meela announced today that it has expanded its team for doula verification and vetting.

Bernadette Abrenica, operations director and spokesperson for Meela, said Meela connects more than 1,700 parents with vetted doulas each month.

Abrenica revealed that Meela has brought on Caitlin Goodwin, DNP, RN, CNM, to lead the company’s doula verification and vetting process, and will help further enhance the policies and practices aimed at ensuring that Meela’s network of doulas provides the highest quality of compassionate care to new parents across the United States.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide emotional and physical support to parents during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. Doula support has been shown to positively impact birth outcomes and result in higher levels of satisfaction for the entire family.

Meela’s decision to expand its team for doula verification and vetting could prove to have perfect timing due to the high demand for doulas. According to the National Library of Medicine, evidence shows that doulas improve childbirth outcomes.

According to the National Library of Medicine, women who use doulas have higher birth weight babies, have fewer cesareans, use less medication, and feel less negative about childbirth, a few differences that receiving doula care can make.

“Our doulas are the best of the best and hold the highest standards of evidence-based, inclusive, and compassionate care,” Abrenica said. “Each verified doula on Meela is vetted by a licensed medical professional and comes with multiple client recommendations, active certifications, and has extensive training and experience in perinatal care.”

About Meela

Meela connects new and expecting parents with the resources they need to have a healthy, empowered, personalized birth experience. Our community of top-rated doulas is here to support you from pregnancy through postpartum.

