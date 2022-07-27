HealthBanks' SmartParenting Genetic Testing Available for Expecting Parents and Newborns

HealthBanks has revolutionary genetic testing available,

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks” or the “Company”), a premium U.S. stem cell and immune cell bank headquartered in Irvine, CA, today announced that its SmartParenting Genetic Testing is available for expecting parents and newborns.

HealthBanks is proud to offer SmartParenting Genetic Testing to protect the health of all newborns. The company’s carrier and newborn genetic testing services can help uncover the genetic conditions that could be passed on to the child and identify potential health risks for the infant before symptoms arise.

A healthy baby starts with healthy genes. Even if there is not a family history of a genetic condition, parents may carry a risk of passing one on to their children. As a solution, HealthBanks offers Carrier Genetic Testing.

HealthBanks’ SmartParenting Newborn Genetic Testing can:

• Identify DNA changes that could cause severe or life-altering symptoms in an infant.

• Analyze 255 genes and over 200 conditions.

• Clear and concise reporting of diagnostic results that are medically actionable.

• Results are provided directly to your pediatrician or provider with clear follow-up recommendations.

• Target Conditions include: Metabolic, Blood & Immunodeficiency Disorders, Hearing & Vision Loss, Cardiac Conditions, Pediatric Cancers, Epilepsy, and others.

HealthBanks and its affiliated companies have been at the forefront of innovative technologies as pioneers in the cell banking industry. In 2008, HealthBanks was the first cord blood bank in the world to introduce cord tissue banking, which is now a common service adopted by all cord blood banks worldwide. In 2021, Healthbanks launched $19.99/month cord blood banking, making cord blood banking truly affordable for every family.

In 2020, HealthBanks was the first in the world to introduce GMP-compliant banking service of adult immune cells which can be utilized in future applications for CAR-T cell therapy and other immunotherapies for cancer. Healthbanks continues to make great strides in the fast-growing cell banking industry as the first and only cell bank to offer comprehensive banking services of FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

newborn’s cord blood, cord tissue, cord tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells and adult immune cells in the U.S.

For further details regarding HealthBanks’ comprehensive cell banking services, visit https://healthbanks.us/company/ and https://healthbanks.us/blogs/.



About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most comprehensive stem cell and immune cell networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the U.S. FDA, AABB, and CLIA. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit http://www.healthbanks.us/.

Company Contact:

Gloria Chen

949-379-5248

ir@healthbanks.us

Media Contact:

Meg Prejzner, Hackett Brand Consulting

773-879-4787

meg@hackettbrand.com