Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,945 in the last 365 days.

Gearstar Performance Transmissions Introduces Custom 4L80E Transmissions Tailored to Specific Needs

Gearstar Performance Transmissions

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gearstar Performance Transmissions, an Ohio-based manufacturer building, and selling high-performance transmissions, recently announced custom transmissions built to specifications. With this announcement, the company hopes to boost its sales while earning more customers by attracting people looking for quality transmissions.

Gearstar offers transmissions in all makes, including Ford performance transmissions, GM performance transmissions, and Mopar performance transmissions. Since its establishment, the company has focused on quality and customer satisfaction, reflected in every product they deliver. With extensive experience working on transmissions and a skilled and experienced team of technicians, Gearstar is here to create and sell products that are recognized for their reliability and power.

GM 4L80E transmissions were first introduced in 1991. They were placed in GM trucks, such as the Sierra, Silverado, Suburban, and the Hummer H1. There were some minor issues with the automatic transmissions, and improvements have been made over the years. Gearstar intends to bridge the gap by investing the time and resources needed to build high-performance GM 4L80E transmissions using US-made parts and 4L80E transmission rebuild kits.

Gearstar employs one technician from start to finish to build a transmission to ensure the best performance. “Each performance transmission is different, and each customer has different needs. Allowing a single builder to craft your transmission means that he is intimately involved with both the transmission and the project. He has your requirements in mind at every point in the process. We only use the top US-made parts for our transmissions,” says a team member.

Gearstar has selected each of its master builders for their skills and expertise and treats them with the respect that every skilled craftsman deserves. When it comes to building a transmission, the company provides its builders with the time and resources they need to do it right the first time.

For more information on Gearstar 4L80E Transmissions, visit https://gearstar.com/gm-4l80e-transmissions.

About Gearstar Performance Transmissions

Gearstar Performance Transmissions builds and sells high-performance transmissions using the top US-made parts. The company started at a time when very few companies were offering anything other than off-the-shelf transmissions from the big manufacturers. Zack split from Tristar and started Gearstar with the goal of building the best high-performance transmissions for clients. Since then, the team has been serving customers with high levels of customer service and dedication.

Media Contact:
Gearstar Performance Transmissions
+1 330-434-5216
info@gearstar.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Gearstar Performance Transmissions Introduces Custom 4L80E Transmissions Tailored to Specific Needs

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.