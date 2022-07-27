Gearstar Performance Transmissions Introduces Custom 4L80E Transmissions Tailored to Specific Needs
AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gearstar Performance Transmissions, an Ohio-based manufacturer building, and selling high-performance transmissions, recently announced custom transmissions built to specifications. With this announcement, the company hopes to boost its sales while earning more customers by attracting people looking for quality transmissions.
Gearstar offers transmissions in all makes, including Ford performance transmissions, GM performance transmissions, and Mopar performance transmissions. Since its establishment, the company has focused on quality and customer satisfaction, reflected in every product they deliver. With extensive experience working on transmissions and a skilled and experienced team of technicians, Gearstar is here to create and sell products that are recognized for their reliability and power.
GM 4L80E transmissions were first introduced in 1991. They were placed in GM trucks, such as the Sierra, Silverado, Suburban, and the Hummer H1. There were some minor issues with the automatic transmissions, and improvements have been made over the years. Gearstar intends to bridge the gap by investing the time and resources needed to build high-performance GM 4L80E transmissions using US-made parts and 4L80E transmission rebuild kits.
Gearstar employs one technician from start to finish to build a transmission to ensure the best performance. “Each performance transmission is different, and each customer has different needs. Allowing a single builder to craft your transmission means that he is intimately involved with both the transmission and the project. He has your requirements in mind at every point in the process. We only use the top US-made parts for our transmissions,” says a team member.
Gearstar has selected each of its master builders for their skills and expertise and treats them with the respect that every skilled craftsman deserves. When it comes to building a transmission, the company provides its builders with the time and resources they need to do it right the first time.
For more information on Gearstar 4L80E Transmissions, visit https://gearstar.com/gm-4l80e-transmissions.
About Gearstar Performance Transmissions
Gearstar Performance Transmissions builds and sells high-performance transmissions using the top US-made parts. The company started at a time when very few companies were offering anything other than off-the-shelf transmissions from the big manufacturers. Zack split from Tristar and started Gearstar with the goal of building the best high-performance transmissions for clients. Since then, the team has been serving customers with high levels of customer service and dedication.
