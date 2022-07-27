Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A34250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                          

STATION:  Berlin Field Station                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2022 at 0142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Steele Hill Rd. Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / Aggravated OOC / Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Calvin Mears                                              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that was operating erratically and may have left the scene of an accident.  While troopers were responding to the scene, the vehicle was observed operating on Steele Hill Rd. Upon seeing the troopers, Mears exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran on foot.  The vehicle continued almost striking a police cruiser, and then crashing into a tree. Troopers ordered Mears to stop and was detained.  During the investigation it was determined that Mears was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence and had stolen the vehicle from a residence in Brookfield.  Mears had injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Hospital.  Mears was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Washington county to answer to the charges.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2022 at 08:00 AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Washington

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

