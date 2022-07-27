Berlin Barracks / DUI / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent / Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A34250
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2022 at 0142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Steele Hill Rd. Roxbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI / Aggravated OOC / Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Calvin Mears
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that was operating erratically and may have left the scene of an accident. While troopers were responding to the scene, the vehicle was observed operating on Steele Hill Rd. Upon seeing the troopers, Mears exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran on foot. The vehicle continued almost striking a police cruiser, and then crashing into a tree. Troopers ordered Mears to stop and was detained. During the investigation it was determined that Mears was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence and had stolen the vehicle from a residence in Brookfield. Mears had injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Hospital. Mears was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Washington county to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2022 at 08:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Washington
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.