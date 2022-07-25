UZBEKISTAN, July 25 - President chairs a meeting to discuss proposals aimed at improving people’s lives

On July 26, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting to discuss proposals aimed at improving people’s lives and entrepreneurs’ activities.

In recent years, fundamental reforms have been implemented in all spheres and directions. The development strategy marked the beginning of a new stage of reforms in the country. Its primary goal is to build a humane state through the elevation of human honor and dignity and the further development of a free civil society.

All transformations carried out in economic and social life are aimed at ensuring human interests. In particular, the gross domestic product grew by 5.4 percent in the first half of this year. The growth rates of industry, construction, trade and services have a positive impact on the life of the population.

Problems in the spheres and regions are identified based on the study of appeals to the People’s reception offices, on social networks and through surveys. Suggestions from the population are collected. Decisions are made that serve the well-being of people.

A procedure has been simplified and the terms of registration of licenses and permits in entrepreneurship have been shortened. Since the beginning of the year, more than 50 thousand new business entities have been organized. 28 percent of the houses bought by the population were financed by mortgage loans. A decision was taken to pay maternity benefits for 2 million UZS from the state budget to women working in the private sector from September 1.

Issues concerning population and business, their proposals and initiatives were comprehensively analyzed at the meeting. Responsible officials were instructed on satisfying reasonable proposals, expanding amenities for people.

The President noted that meeting people’s needs, creating all conditions for the development of entrepreneurship should be the priority tasks of all managers.

Source: UzA