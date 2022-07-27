Submit Release
Revilla to DPWH - check structures after quake

July 27, 2022

The Senate's newly elected Chair of the Committee on Public Works Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to immediately deploy personnel to check the integrity of infrastructure in the areas affected by today's earthquake.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs),there was a magnitude 7.3 quake at 8:43 AM today with an epicenter in Abra, CAR. The moving of the earth was felt as far South as Cavite.

"Napakalakas ng lindol na ito," Revilla said.

"May mga reports na may mga apektadong linya ng kuryente, at hindi malayong may mga strukturang naapektuhan ng pagyanig," he pointed out.

"Safety is the most important concern now. We need to ensure the integrity of our infrastructure - bridges; houses; and buildings, including schools and hospitals," Revilla added.

The lawmaker stressed the responsibility of the DPWH to assure the public that every structure is safe and will not fail as a result of the earthquake.

"They should not waste time. Baka kung ano pang sakuna ang mangyari kung hindi agarang mainspeksyon ang mga struktura," he ended.

