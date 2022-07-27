Submit Release
Robin: Issue with Sen. Joel is Water Under the Bridge

PHILIPPINES, July 27 - Press Release
July 27, 2022

Robin: Issue with Sen. Joel is Water Under the Bridge

With a handshake, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has deemed resolved his issue with Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

Padilla said Wednesday that he and Villanueva discussed the matter during the regular session of the Senate on Tuesday.

"Ngayon, okay na kami (Now we're okay)," Padilla told reporters on Wednesday morning.

When asked if he was satisfied with hearing Villanueva's side and if he now considers the issue as water under the bridge, he said, "Opo (Yes)."

He also maintained that there was nothing personal when he said on the Senate floor last Monday that he did not vote for Villanueva as Majority Floor Leader.

"Definitely hindi personal yan. Hindi tayo namemersonal (Definitely it was not personal. I don't get personal)," he said.

Meanwhile, Padilla stressed he will be a team player in the Senate, including in calling for hearings on bills to be tackled by his Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

"Basta ako, team player ako. Inform nyo lang ako. Sundalo ako eh (I'm a team player. Just tell me what needs to be done. I'm a soldier)," aniya.

Padilla also said he will continue to adjust to his work as a lawmaker even as he continues to find ways to make the common Filipino understand the measures being tackled in the Senate.

Robin: Isyu kay Sen. Joel, Tinuldukan Na

Sa pamamagitan ng pagkamay, tinuldukan na ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang isyu nila ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

Ani Padilla, nagkalinawan sila ni Villanueva matapos mag-usap sa sesyon sa Senado noong Martes.

"Ngayon, okay na kami," sabi ng mambabatas sa panayam nitong Miyerkules.

Nang tinanong siya kung nasiyahan siya sa paliwanag ni Villanueva nang nag-usap sila at kung natuldukan na ang isyu, sinabi ni Padilla: "Opo."

Iginiit niya na walang personalan ang kanyang pahayag noong Lunes na siya ay "umiiwas" sa pagboto ng Majority Floor Leader.

"Definitely hindi personal yan. Hindi tayo namemersonal," aniya.

Samantala, idiniin ni Padilla na magiging team player siya sa Senado, kasama ang pagtawag ng pagdinig na tatalakay sa mga panukalang batas sa ilalim ng kanyang Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

"Basta ako, team player ako. Inform nyo lang ako. Sundalo ako eh," aniya.

Dagdag ni Padilla, patuloy ang pag-a-adjust niya sa trabaho sa Senado, at nais niyang maintindihan ng taumbayan ang pinaguusapan ng mga mambabatas.

