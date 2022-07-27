Maxerience, a Vision Group Company, announces 3 year agreement with leading US Beverage Distributor
Maxerience, a Vision Group Company, announces today a 3 year agreement with one of the nation’s largest Beverage Distributors.HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxerience, a Vision Group Company, announces today a 3 year agreement with one of the nation’s largest Beverage Distributors providing its full suite of store level visibility tools leveraging AI-Image Recognition Technology. Cutting edge tools include Store360, PicToPog, and PDFToPog. This partnership represents a significant entry into the Direct Store Delivery or DSD Distribution and Wholesaler industry in the United States. DSD industry was established in the United States after Prohibition where alcohol was required to move through a three-tier system of distribution. Today, the industry has over 1000 distributors across the United States distributing Beer, Wine and Spirits in addition to major non-alcohol brands such BANG, Celcius and Liquid Death.
“Our ability to Digitize Bricks and Mortar retail with our AI-Image Technology with one of the largest Beer Wholesalers is another step toward delivering actionable, BIG DATA to the CPG industry. Our tools will help 1,000s of field reps, route drivers and brands understand how brands are being executed across retail. The insights our technology generate will save millions of dollars by closing out of stocks, making routes more efficient and automating the planogram generating process. We know our Beer Wholesaler partners will generate a competitive advantage at the store level while providing incredible data to their Brand partners” Jason DeRienzo, Chief Revenue Officer, Vision Group
Vision Group is committed to supporting all stakeholders within the CPG industry including Brands, Retailers and Distributors. The only CPG focused technology company that owns a state-of-the art image catalog that supports Image Recognition enabling greater accuracy, speed and category breadth. In addition to Maxerience, the Vision Group will look to deploy its Smart Cooler solutions from its InstaGNG business and connected assets capabilities from VisionIoT business.
