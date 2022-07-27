Submit Release
Vision Group Launches PdfToPog Delivering Editable Planograms from a Photo

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Vision Group, announces the launch of PdfToPog to the North American market through its Maxerience business unit. PdfToPog is a cutting edge tool that leverages AI-Image Recognition and state-of-the-art image catalog to develop editable planograms from a PDF image. Retailers will distribute store level planograms to Vendors such as Brands, Distributors or Wholesalers in the form of PDF image. The challenge for Brands and Distributors has been to analyze these planograms as current tools from planogram software companies such as Relex and Blue Yonder require specific software. National brands and distributors may collect over 100,000 planograms in PDF format that need to be manually entered into these software platforms. Vision Group has solved this problem.

“This is the unlock many of our partners have been asking for from our AI-Image Recognition technology” explains Jason DeRienzo, CRO Vision Group. “We are the only AI-IR company that combines a state-of-the-art image library, AI-Image Recognition and Planogram software from leading companies such as Relex and Blue Yonder. Vision Group is focused on bringing visibility to bricks and mortar retail. The planogram is one of the largest blind spots in the industry today largely driven by retailers either not sharing planograms or delivering PDF files that are hard to manage”

Once a PDF is received, Maxerience business engine rules automatically convert the images into an editable planogram file that can be used to support category and space management initiatives. Early partners are leveraging this technology across all of retail where Retailers distribute PDF files rather than editable planograms files. This technology helps automate planogram creation.

The Vision Group is focused on digitizing bricks and mortar retail by leveraging AI-Image Recognition and IoT technologies across many applications including Smart Cooler Vending, Connecting Remote Assets and Automated Planogram and Space Management.

