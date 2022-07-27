Vision Group Launches PicToPog Delivering Editable Planograms from a Photo
PicToPog is a cutting edge tool that leverages AI-Image Recognition and state-of-the-art image catalog to develop editable planograms from a photo.HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Vision Group, announces the launch of PicToPog to the North American market through its Maxerience business unit. PicToPog is a cutting edge tool that leverages AI-Image Recognition and state-of-the-art image catalog to develop editable planograms from a photo. CPG’s can now create a “Real-O-Gram” or planogram generated at store level from a photo taken from any smart phone. Recent integration of SMSB’s state-of-the-art image catalog into Maxerience AI-Image Recognition technology has enabled tools such as PicToPog.
“This is the unlock many of our partners have been asking for from our AI-Image Recognition technology” explains Jason DeRienzo, CRO Vision Group. “We are the only AI-IR company that combines a state-of-the-art image library, AI-Image Recognition and Planogram software from leading companies such as Relex and Blue Yonder. Vision Group is focused on bringing visibility to bricks and mortar retail. The planogram is one of the largest blind spots in the industry today.”
Once a “Real-O-Gram” is generated, Maxerience business engine rules automatically convert the images into an editable planogram file that can be used to support category and space management initiatives. Early partners are leveraging this technology in retail channels where planograms are not largely accessible such as independent convenience, on-premise and quick serve restaurants.
The Vision Group is focused on digitizing bricks and mortar retail by leveraging AI-Image Recognition and IoT technologies across many applications including Smart Cooler Vending, Connecting Remote Assets and Automated Planogram and Space Management.
