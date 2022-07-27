Top Fingerprint Sensor Companies in the World | IMARC Group

Fingerprint Sensor Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fingerprint sensor is a detection device that scans the fingerprint of an individual to authenticate their identity. It offers fast, reliable, and easy access to personal contact details, emails, information, and location. As it improves security and eliminates the use of PIN codes, patterns, and passwords, the usage of the fingerprint sensor is rising in smart devices.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Fingerprint Sensor Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, The global fingerprint sensor market value reached a of US$ 5.15 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.42% during 2022-2027.

The increasing use of online banking applications on account of the rising sales of smartphones with high-speed internet represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for fingerprint sensors around the world. In addition, due to rising instances of security breaches that can result in the loss of massive amounts of sensitive data, there is an increase in the adoption of fingerprint sensors in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Apart from this, the emerging trend of automation is catalyzing the demand for fingerprint sensors in wearables and modern vehicles.

Top Companies in the Fingerprint Sensor Industry

Thales Group (3M Cogent Inc.)

Anviz Global Inc.

Apple Inc.

BIO-Key International Inc.

Egis Technology Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)

Idex Biometrics ASA

M2SYS Technology

Next Biometrics Group ASA

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Sonavation Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Vkansee Technology Inc.

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

