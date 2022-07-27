Submit Release
MillionaireMatch Committed to Protecting Women’s Safety

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch has recently launched some super selective rules in order to beat scammers who want to steal the private information of the women who are listed as members on the site. The team announced that they are going to meticulously look at this very profile and keep the members on the waitlist until all checks have been done.

Apart from this, the site has also made it a point to ensure mandatory mobile number checks to weed out unwanted profiles. Not only this, the site has been taking a lot of steps to make sure that it can be at par with the best guidelines for online dating. The site has released a new set of community guidelines to make sure that sugar dating doesn’t happen on their site. The concept of this site is to allow millionaires to find the right match and not to seek a sugar daddy.

Johnny Du, the chief operating officer of the site was quoted as saying, “We are really committed in our approach to weed out the bad profiles so that the site can maintain the right standards. We also make use of the right algorithms to ensure the best matches are made. We make it a point to always keep an eye out on the activities on the site to make sure that the members are satisfied with what the portal has to offer.”

About MillionaireMatch

As an upscale dating site, MillionaireMatch is specially designed for millionaires, rich and privileged singles to have exclusive space to look for relationships. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping 5 million users connect with affluence, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

To know more, please visit www.millionairematch.com

Fiona Liu
MillionaireMatch.com
+1 416-628-1072
Press@MillionaireMatch.com
