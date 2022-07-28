Application Performance Monitoring Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations, TMR Study

Application Performance Monitoring Market

Application Performance Monitoring Market to exceed value of US$ 18.2 Bn by the end of 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Application performance monitoring (APM) is a software that assists organizations in preventing and forecasting software-related issues before they have an influence on personal or commercial businesses, as well as end-users such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others. Advancements in IT infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing technologies have encouraged several organizations to move their focus on providing a good end-user experience for their web and mobile applications. This factor increases the demand for APM platforms.

The application performance monitoring market competitiveness is mainly boosted by several software applications being launched every day. Additionally, numerous applications are available for a single task. However, the performance of any application is critical to its success. A well-performing application offers clients with an excellent user experience.

Increase in Adoption of Advanced Technologies Driving Global Application Performance Monitoring Market

Organizations are adopting advanced technologies such as big data analytics and machine learning to analyze the large volume of data and generate visualization insights to enhance the user experience. Furthermore, companies are adopting cloud technologies due to easy deployment, low maintenance, low financial investments in physical infrastructure, and considerable progression in data sharing technologies.

The adoption of these technologies provide support to APM platforms to analyze and improve the presentation of application monitoring tools. For instance, Nexthink, a Switzerland-based IT and software company, focuses on monitoring and improving employees' experience by using artificial intelligence-driven analytics, sentiment gathering, and automated remediation.

Key market players are focusing on further improving their application performance monitoring platforms by investing resources in advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data analytics. This factor is likely to increase the application performance monitoring market size during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Global Application Performance Monitoring Market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a prominent share of the global application performance monitoring market by 2022. Developments across IT industries and increasing adoption of APM solutions among SMEs and large enterprises are significant factors propelling the market in the region. Additionally, rise in adoption of mobile and cloud technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies is driving the application performance monitoring market in the region. Development of infrastructure in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore has been opening new business avenues for vendors, thereby fueling the market growth in the region.

The application performance monitoring market in North America is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The consistent rise in demand for digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions from various sectors, such as IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, and healthcare, is boosting the application performance monitoring market in the region. Rise in need to monitor end-user and customer experience across multiple channels is also expected to fuel the market in the region.

Analysis of Key Players in Global Application Performance Monitoring Market

In the global application performance monitoring market report, individual strategies, followed by company profiles of the market are discussed. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global application performance monitoring market. The key players included are Dynatrace LLC, Datadog, New Relic, Inc., Cisco System Inc., Splunk Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Aternity LLC, Broadcom Inc., Catchpoint Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.), Instana (IBM Corporation), and Elasticsearch B.V.

