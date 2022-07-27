ShedHub Teams Up With Shed Squad in Georgetown, Kentucky, to Help Customers Find Best Sheds for Their Storage Needs

Shed Squad Logo ShedHub.com logo

ShedHub connects local shed buyers and sellers, and now they've joined hands with Shed Squad, who sell sheds to the residents of the Georgetown, KY area.

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShedHub, a technology-powered platform that connects local shed buyers and sellers, has announced its partnership with Shed Squad, a locally operated company that sells manufactured sheds to the residents of Georgetown, Kentucky. The partnership is designed to help locals find the best quality, best price, and most convenient manufactured sheds to meet their storage needs.

"Sheds are an important piece of modern home storage, and we wanted to help our users find the right one for their needs without going over the budget. We are excited to see the partnership come to fruition with our users finding the best manufactured shed solution for their needs,” said Jeffrey Huxmann, the ShedHub CEO.

Shed Squad is an established company that understands customers' issues when buying a shed. Be it getting the sizing right or buying a shed that meets their needs without breaking the bank; Shed Squad has the right solutions for every backyard enthusiast. This is exactly the reason ShedHub has partnered up with Shed Squad. The platform will now have a wider variety of sheds catering to the needs of all kinds of shed buyers.

Shed Squad sheds are manufactured in Ohio and Kentucky by teams of skilled craftsmen who are committed to providing top-quality, affordable, and long-lasting structures. Their sheds are built to withstand the elements and are designed to last. Shed Squad also offers a 5-year warranty on all of their sheds, providing customers with peace of mind.

ShedHub has always been committed to making the shed-purchasing process a breeze for its customers. From providing an advanced search tool for finding best-suited sheds using several filters to purchasing, tracking, and ensuring safe payments, the platform allows anyone in the U.S. to purchase a shed right from their couch. By forming a partnership with Shed Squad in Georgetown, Kentucky, they're allowing their customers a choice to buy directly from shed manufacturers with the best prices and top-notch build quality.

