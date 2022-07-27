Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 4990 – ITS Codification Act, as amended (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3771 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022 (Rep. Jayapal – Energy and Commerce)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce and makes in order the following amendment:

     Sherrill Amendment

H.R. 4040 – Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID–19 Act of 2022 (Rep. Cheney – Energy and Commerce)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

H.R. 6929 – Susan Muffley Act of 2022 (Rep. Kildee – Ways and Means/Education and Labor)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means and makes in order the following amendment:

     Scott (VA) Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)

  1. H.R. 7569 – Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act of 2022 (Rep. Ross – Science, Space, and Technology)
  2. H.R. 6933 – Cost-Share Accountability Act of 2022 (Rep. Obernolte – Science, Space, and Technology)
  3. H.R. 3952 – NOAA Chief Scientist Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)
  4. H.R. 7361 – National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act (Rep. Feenstra – Science, Space, and Technology)
  5. H.R. 7132 – Safe Connections Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 7624 – Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 5313 – Reese’s Law, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 4551 – RANSOMWARE Act (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 3962 – SECURE Notarization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 623 – Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 7733 – CDFI Bond Guarantee Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Financial Services)
  12. H.R. 7981 – Public and Federally Assisted Housing Fire Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)

