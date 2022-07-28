Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty Specialist, Robert Kotler, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Rhinoplastic Surgeon - 2022"

“We're honored to include Robert Kotler MD, FACS into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Renowned Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty Super-Specialist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Rhinoplastic Surgeon - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Robert Kotler into our BoLAA family.”

Dr. Robert Kotler is a facial cosmetic surgeon whose practice focuses on cosmetic and functional nasal surgery. As such, he is one of the world’s most specialized super-specialists. He was one of the first to pursue post-residency, post- board certification fellowship training. He is a former Major, Medical Corps, US Army, and was Chief of his department at one of the Walter Reed Medical Army Center’s teaching hospitals. A faculty member at UCLA, Dr. Kotler also teaches at USC. He is a volunteer Consultant and Attending Surgeon at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and was a Consultant to the Medical Board of California and the City and County of Los Angeles.

Two books for the public, SECRETS OF A BEVERLY HILLS COSMETIC SURGEON, The Expert’s Guide to Safe, Successful Surgery and The ESSENTIAL COSMETIC SURGERY COMPANION were authored by Dr. Kotler after his well-regarded role as one of the original Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeons ensemble on E! Channel’s DR 90210. He has been a contributor to 12 medical textbooks and books for the public He is credited with 52 medical publications and presentations.

Dr. Kotler is the inventor of two products used in nasal and sinus surgery, the Reltok Clear-Flo Nasal Airway and the Reltok Septal Splint.