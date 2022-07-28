Sidepreneurship, the way latinas are breaking the glass ceiling: Angelica Fuentes
Sidepreneurs are known as those women who start part-time businesses. In other words, when they work in low-ranking positions in companies, they take the initiative to generate side business ideas”NYC, NY, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sidepreneurship” emerged in 2019, and since then it has become an alternative for female entrepreneurs looking for total emancipation in the business world.
— Angélica Fuentes
This refreshing movement in which Latina women actively participate has attracted the attention of important companies such as American Express, which in its 2019 State of Women-Owned Business Report portrays the change that women are generating in the business world.
Angelica Fuentes, businesswoman and defender of female empowerment, explains that "sidepreneurship" is a path that female entrepreneurs have shaped for themselves, aware of the needs that the ecosystem requires.
"Sidepreneurs are known as those women who start part-time businesses. In other words, when they work in low-ranking positions in companies, they take the initiative to generate side business ideas", explains Angelica Fuentes.
According to data from the report commissioned by American Express, the sector of "sidepreneurs" has grown twice as fast as the general growth in female entrepreneurship in the last five years.
Women-owned businesses continue to drive the US economy and now account for 42% of all companies in the country, generating $1.9 billion in revenue and employing 9.4 million workers.
Likewise, she highlights that the enterprises of women with diverse ethnic origins, among which the Latinas stand out, are the ones with the highest growth.
"The face of women entrepreneurs in the United States is evolving. Now, they are the ones who, under their terms and needs, are starting businesses while contributing to the general development of the North American economy," says Angelica Fuentes proudly.
In the case of Latina entrepreneurs, a sector that for decades was segregated not only because of gender but also because of their origin, their growth and strengthening in the field of business are also remarkable.
Still considered a minority group, but the fastest growing in the United States, Latina women represent 46% of all the ventures in the country.
"Latina-owned small businesses are the fastest-growing segment of the entreprenurial community in the United States, playing a key role in fueling the nation's economy," says Angelica Fuentes.
The defender of female empowerment details that there are two industries with the most significant presence of female entrepreneurship: health care and social assistance, as well as professional, scientific and technical services. These are also the ones with the greatest momentum.
Likewise, states like Georgia, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, and Nevada, are the states where more Latina women continue to break down the glass ceiling, paving the way for future generations of female entrepreneurs.
