"Here Come The Dead" - The Dark Side of Technology Exposed by DBW

This album is a roller coaster ride of emotions” — Esteban Alvarez, vocalist

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.B.W. (DEAD BY WEDNESDAY) is an international American 4 Piece heavy metal group from New Haven, CT - Esteban Alvarez - Vocals, Opus - Drums, Mike Modeste - Bass, and Dave Sharpe - Guitar. D.B.W. was established in 2006 by drummer Opus, (ex-Gargantua Soul & current U.S. touring drummer for David Ellefson of Megadeth & Altitudes & Attitude featuring Frank Bello of Anthrax). Out the box, they quickly caught the attention of Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) who went on to release their debut through his label, Stillborn Records. They’ve released one EP, four full length recordings, including their unique guest vocalist album “Darkest of Angels” (EMP Label Group). Their newest self-titled release is also on David Ellefson of Megadeth’s newly revamped Combat Records, a division of EMP.

D.B.W. has released their most powerful work with their new album 'Capital Conspiracy', out now and available on all music platforms worldwide via Mindsnap Music - Salt Of The Earth Records. "This album is a roller coaster ride of emotions," said vocalist Esteban Alvarez. "These emotions range from grief of a loved one or a passion, struggles with love and life, to current affairs in both the world and our country regarding both social and governmental affairs. To me, it was an opportunity to tell a story to the world and to share a perspective that many wouldn't or couldn't picture or relate to. This album is raw emotion in its purest form."

"Here Comes The Dead" is the first video dropped from this epic and timely album which was shot by Tom Flynn (Lamb of God, All That Remains, Fire From The Gods). This video "shows the dark side of technology - all its controlling & brain washing qualities among our human race." The video is quickly gaining traction across the country including the hard rock platform at Club Com, OKTV / The Chubb Show, KVJ Rocks, Video Hits, Video Mix TV, Skid Road and The Hype Show. "Here Comes The Dead" also hit #1 on the NACC Top 30 Loud Chart and #2 on the most added record on the Metal Contraband “Most Added” radio chart. D.B.W. is featured in issue #98 of Out Burn Magazine, published and available now: https://store.outburn.com.

DBW gained a fierce loyal following through relentless years of touring supporting such artists as Shadows Fall, Flotsam & Jetsam, ICP, Raven, P.O.D., Jasta/Hatebreed, to name a few. They’ve played both the Warped Tour & the Mayhem Festival & in rotation on Sirius Liquid Metal radio, Music Choice, Havok TV, MTV2’s Headbanger’s Ball, The Music Network, also currently in Touch Tunes, & the video game Rockband. DBW understands the business, they’re easy to work with, professional, & will always put on a highly energetic live & very entertaining show. The Generation Dead Tour is no exception. The Generation Dead Tour 2022 kicks off on Friday, July 29th:

July 29th - @The Tank, Agawam, MA. (Kick Off Party!)

July 30 - @HMAC, Harrisburg, PA.

Aug 1 - @The Sanctuary, Hamtramck, (Detroit), MI.

Aug 2 - @The Empire, Akron, OH.

Aug 5 - @Brass Mug, Tampa, FL.

Aug 6 - @Shovelhead, Longwood, (Orlando), FL.

Aug 7 - @Jack Rabbits, Jacksonville, FL.

Aug 10 - @Hooligans Live, Jacksonville, NC.

Aug 11 - @RIffHouse Pub, Chesapeake, VA.

Aug 12 - @Zen West, Baltimore, MD.

Aug 13 - @The Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY.

Aug 14 - @Empire Underground, Albany, NY.

JUST ANNOUNCED… Dead By Wednesday has been added to the incredible @wastelandweekend 2022 Festival, performing on Friday, Sept. 30th!

Dead By Wednesday has been added to the incredible @wastelandweekend 2022 Festival, performing on Friday, Sept. 30th!

To get tickets to one of the best metal shows you can see, or for information about D.B.W. please visit the band's Facebook page and stay up to date on the latest at: @deadbywednesday

