Help Protect Our Waters: Stop at Watercraft Inspection Stations

CANADA, July 26 - Released on July 26, 2022

Remember to stop at all provincial watercraft inspection stations to help prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species (AIS) into Saskatchewan waters. While travelling across provincial and international borders, look for inspection stations along highways and near waterbodies.

Watercraft inspection is mandatory in Saskatchewan - even if you are just passing through. We work with neighbouring provinces, states and the Canada Border Services Agency to coordinate inspection efforts. So far, Saskatchewan has been successful in preventing the introduction and establishment of AIS.

Remember: Inspection is required for more than boats! A watercraft is anything you ride, including paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, sailboats and jet skis.

Before returning home from out of province, coming to visit or moving between waters within the province, make sure to follow the clean, drain, dry guidelines for your watercraft and all related equipment. To ensure your watercraft is free of invasive species and make the inspection process go quickly, remember to:

Clean: remove plants, animals and mud from trailers, hulls, motors and fishing equipment using high pressure, hot tap water.

Drain: drain all water (including bilges and livewells) and flush with hot tap water.

Dry: allow all equipment to dry completely, ideally five days prior to travel, while leaving compartments open to dry.

Pull the plug: leave plugs out during transport and tilt watercraft when stored to allow the bilge to both drain and dry. It is mandatory to remove all watercraft drain plugs while in transit.

If you purchase an out-of-province watercraft in the fall and inspection stations are closed, you will need to dry dock the watercraft for the winter. Aquatic invasive species are unlikely to survive the Saskatchewan cold.

Let's keep Saskatchewan free of AIS. Have your watercraft inspected and protect Saskatchewan waters!

