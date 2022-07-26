Liquid Media Announces Issuance of Cease Trade Order
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is announcing the issuance of a cease trade order (“CTO”) by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations effective today, as a result of the Company not having filed its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2022 (together, the “Interim Filings”).
As previously discussed, the Company has experienced unexpected delays in consolidating financial information from, and completing purchase accounting for, its recently acquired operations, and has recently engaged a new Chief Financial Officer. The Company is actively and expeditiously working with its auditors to file the Interim Filings, at which point the Company will seek to have the CTO revoked.
Pursuant to the CTO, a beneficial shareholder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the CTO, an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities acquired before the date of the CTO, provided that the sale is made through a market outside Canada, and the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in British Columbia.
The Company also confirms, as of the date of this news release, that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About Liquid Media Group Ltd.
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.
Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
email us here