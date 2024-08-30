Official Community Appoints Renowned Music Industry Lawyer Cliff Fluet as Advisor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Official Community , a leading fan engagement and artist branding company, is excited to announce that they have appointed Cliff Fluet, a distinguished music industry lawyer based in London, as a strategic advisor. Fluet, who is widely regarded as one of the foremost figures in the music industry, will bring his extensive expertise to the Official Community team as they continue to recalibrate their value proposition and expand their reach within the music world.Cliff Fluet currently serves as Joint Head of Media & Entertainment at Lewis Silkin and is the Managing Director of Eleven Advisory. His impressive credentials extend beyond legal practice, as he also holds the positions of Vice Chair of Help Musicians and Chair of Music Minds Matter, both of which underscore his deep commitment to the well-being and advancement of the music community.In his advisory role, Cliff Fluet will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of Official Community. His contributions will include refining the company’s recalibrated value proposition, forging new commercial partnerships, and supporting the expansion of their roster with exciting new acts."We are thrilled that Cliff has come on board to make Official Community the foremost company for artists, sports stars, comedians and other talent, to engage with their fans in a meaningful way," said Ron Thomson, CEO of Official Community. "His unparalleled experience and insights into the music industry will be invaluable as we look to solidify our position as a leader in artist engagement and brand development.Cliff's involvement will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide innovative and meaningful opportunities for artists and partners alike. The addition of Cliff Fluet to our advisory team is a significant step forward for Official Community, reflecting our ongoing commitment to excellence and growth in the music industry and beyond. We look forward to working with him and sharing more details about the exciting developments on the horizon.”About Cliff Fluet:Cliff Fluet is a highly respected music industry lawyer with a remarkable career spanning over two decades. As Joint Head of Media & Entertainment at Lewis Silkin and Managing Director of Eleven Advisory, he has worked with some of the most influential names in the music industry. His leadership roles at Help Musicians and Music Minds Matter further demonstrate his dedication to supporting the music community.About Official Community :OfficialCommunity is a premier fan engagement and brand management company that provides a suite of online services to musical artists and the entertainment industry. From advanced e-commerce websites development to online retail, OCC’s offerings are designed to enhance the digital presence of artists, fostering deeper connections with fans while ensuring profitability and compliance with data privacy standards.

