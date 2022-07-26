Inslee appoints Milt Doumit to Utilities and Transportation Commission

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Milt Doumit to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission through January 2023. He will succeed Jay Balasbas who departed the commission earlier this year.

Doumit is currently vice president of Pacific Northwest State Government Affairs for Verizon Communications, Inc. In this role, Doumit oversees the company’s legislative agenda in multiple western states, including Washington, and works with local governments on infrastructure policy and permitting. Previously, Doumit served as chief of staff of the Washington Attorney General’s Office, and general counsel and secretary of the Washington State Senate. He has also worked as an attorney in private practice

The three-member UTC regulates the rates and services of investor-owned utility and transportation companies, including electric and natural gas utilities, solid waste haulers, private water systems, landline telephone companies and residential movers, among other industries. The agency also manages the state’s pipeline, railroad, and intrastate bus and trucking safety programs.

“The UTC plays a key role in implementing the laws that are moving our energy companies to a carbon-free future, while managing costs and ensuring the reliability of essential services,” Inslee said. “Milt has made clear that he understands the importance of this work and is committed to its success. His experience in industry and public service make him a great fit for this position.”

"I am honored that Governor Inslee has appointed me to serve the people of our great state and to implement their laws to the best of my ability," said Doumit.

Doumit holds a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Washington State University.

He will join the Commission on Sept. 1.