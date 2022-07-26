Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,674 in the last 365 days.

DOH disapproves DOD’s Red Hill defueling plan

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) disapproved the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling plan, citing a lack of detail.  This determination is consistent with the DOD’s own assessment that “it will not receive DOH approval of this defueling plan until it is able to provide this supplemental information.”

“The DOD’s submission lacks the requisite details and specificity necessary for the DOH to fully evaluate how the Navy will execute safe and expeditious defueling,” wrote Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho in a letter accompanying DOH’s comments. 

DOH’s May 2022 emergency order set a June 30, 2022 deadline for the Navy to submit a plan for defueling Red Hill. The DOD stated that they will have an updated plan by August 31, 2022.  DOH set a September 7, 2022 deadline for the Navy to resubmit its detailed plan.

Click here to read DOH’s disapproval letter and comments.

# # #

PDF: DOH disapproves DOD’s Red Hill defueling plan

You just read:

DOH disapproves DOD’s Red Hill defueling plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.