Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,671 in the last 365 days.

Shriners Hospitals for Children receives over $23,000 donation from local charity golf tournament

AGAWAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

ROVI Homes (ROVI) and Loophole Brewing (Loophole) presented Shriners Hospitals for Children® with a check for $23,189.40 as a donation of proceeds from their first annual ROVI Homes & Loophole Brewing Golf Open.

ROVI and Loophole teamed together at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Feeding Hills on June 3, 2022 for the first annual charity golf event raising money for Shriners Children's New England. Joined by 30 local sponsors, ROVI and Loophole hosted 144 golfers at the event. Fundraising also included raffles and a silent auction.

"We are honored to spend a day with local businesses and golfers raising money for such a great and deserving beneficiary like Shriners Childrens", said Steve Rovithis, CEO of ROVI Homes.

About Shriners Hospital

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield, located on Carew Street in Springfield, has been referred to as a "hidden gem" in western Massachusetts. A valuable resource in the community for nearly 100 years, the hospital has been providing specialized pediatric care to children with orthopedic conditions, such as scoliosis, clubfoot, chest wall deformities, limb deficiency, or related to spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy and spina bifida. Over the years, services have expanded to include cleft lip and palate care, sports health and medicine, and pediatric urology.

About ROVI Homes

ROVI Homes, a leading real estate brokerage is dedicated to giving back to the local community on every transaction since its inception in 2015. Their Vision is to be an extraordinary service provider in every community they serve while simultaneously helping to build these communities through philanthropic activities. For more information about ROVI Homes, please visit ROVI Homes at www.rovihomes.com.

About Loophole Brewing

Loophole Brewing, a three-year-old Western Massachusetts based craft brewery located in Ludlow, MA. Loophole specializes in meeting the brewing needs of local brewers by offering both small run and high volume housing with flexibility in packaging.

Monique Lewis
ROVI Homes
+1 9518928869
email us here

You just read:

Shriners Hospitals for Children receives over $23,000 donation from local charity golf tournament

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.