Shriners Hospitals for Children receives over $23,000 donation from local charity golf tournament
AGAWAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
ROVI Homes (ROVI) and Loophole Brewing (Loophole) presented Shriners Hospitals for Children® with a check for $23,189.40 as a donation of proceeds from their first annual ROVI Homes & Loophole Brewing Golf Open.
ROVI and Loophole teamed together at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Feeding Hills on June 3, 2022 for the first annual charity golf event raising money for Shriners Children's New England. Joined by 30 local sponsors, ROVI and Loophole hosted 144 golfers at the event. Fundraising also included raffles and a silent auction.
"We are honored to spend a day with local businesses and golfers raising money for such a great and deserving beneficiary like Shriners Childrens", said Steve Rovithis, CEO of ROVI Homes.
About Shriners Hospital
Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield, located on Carew Street in Springfield, has been referred to as a "hidden gem" in western Massachusetts. A valuable resource in the community for nearly 100 years, the hospital has been providing specialized pediatric care to children with orthopedic conditions, such as scoliosis, clubfoot, chest wall deformities, limb deficiency, or related to spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy and spina bifida. Over the years, services have expanded to include cleft lip and palate care, sports health and medicine, and pediatric urology.
About ROVI Homes
ROVI Homes, a leading real estate brokerage is dedicated to giving back to the local community on every transaction since its inception in 2015. Their Vision is to be an extraordinary service provider in every community they serve while simultaneously helping to build these communities through philanthropic activities. For more information about ROVI Homes, please visit ROVI Homes at www.rovihomes.com.
About Loophole Brewing
Loophole Brewing, a three-year-old Western Massachusetts based craft brewery located in Ludlow, MA. Loophole specializes in meeting the brewing needs of local brewers by offering both small run and high volume housing with flexibility in packaging.
Monique Lewis
