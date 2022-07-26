RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Enter Water, Rescue Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents performed two separate water rescues and located lost migrants.

On July 24th, 2022, A McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) operator obtained visual of a group of seven suspected non-citizens near Mission, Texas. Agents arrived and immediately located five of the seven subjects while other agents continued to search for the remaining two. Agents located two men unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal. The agents immediately entered the canal and removed the men from the water. Once out of the canal, the agents began resuscitation efforts, and one man soon began to breathe on his own. Agents performed chest compressions on the second man, who eventually expelled water and began to breath unassisted. An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) agent evaluated and stabilized the men, both determined to be undocumented non-citizens, before they were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Both men were medically cleared.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents conduct a water rescue near Mission, Texas.

“The action of these Border Patrol agents, saving the lives of two migrants, is an example of not only the selfless bravery demonstrated by our personnel, but a testament to the quality of training they receive in providing emergency aid,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez. “I am incredibly proud of all the agents involved.”

Later that evening, MCS riverine agents rescued 14 non-citizens from possible drowning in the Rio Grande River, near La Joya, Texas. Agents spotted a raft with several subjects onboard attempting to make landfall on the U.S. riverbank. The raft began to sink so the group jumped in the water. Agents assisted the subjects out of the water and onto their riverine vessel. The migrants are from Mexico, El Salvador. and Guatemala.

Earlier in the morning, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from a lost subject on a ranch near Sarita, Texas. Agents conducted a search and located the Salvadoran national in good health and transported him to the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint.

Additionally, RGV agents responded and located three more Mexican nationals after they placed 911 emergency calls near Norias and Riviera, Texas.

All subjects were processed accordingly

