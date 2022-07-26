MOSSY OAK PROPERTIES CONTINUES CO-OP PARTNERSHIP FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR WITH 100 OFFICES
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the key challenges for rural land brokers continues to be rising marketing costs and access to reliable and secure data. With the signing of this agreement with The Land Broker Co-op (the Co-op), Mossy Oak Properties extends its approach of providing industry-leading business tools to its 100 offices across the country.
Providing Agents and Brokers with Digital Solutions
Today’s agents are often overwhelmed by the cost of marketing their listings and the requirement to give away their data. With Co-op Membership, agents are able to market their listings online, for less than the cost of a daily cup of coffee and maintain ownership of their data.
Creating a More Cohesive Experience for Real Estate Clients
“Agents who have the tools needed to be successful are those that are able to provide a superior experience for their clients,” notes Chris Hawley from Mossy Oak Properties. The Mossy Oak team takes pride in creating an atmosphere of excellence, and that includes access to advanced tools such as those found within the Co-op’s website, LANDBrokermls.com. One of the key benefits of Co-op Membership is the ability to connect buyers and sellers of property parcels, without the redistribution of Co-op Member leads.
Ownership Is Vital to Protecting Personal and Professional Data
Data integrity and security are top-of-mind for professionals in every industry. Real estate brokers and agents have a vested interest in protecting their digital assets, as each customer record is a potential commission. With the Co-op, Members are able to help protect their data while still taking advantage of the benefits of a shared database that is accessible to all Members.
Securing a second year of access to LANDBrokermls.com for their 100 locations, the team at Mossy Oak Properties shows the value their agents and brokers received from the platform.
“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mossy Oak Properties. Together, with all Co-op Members across the nation, Mossy Oak is helping protect the integrity and future of our land industry.” – David Light
About Mossy Oak Properties. Since 1986, Mossy Oak Properties has become a symbol of consumers’ obsession with getting closer to nature and living their best life outdoors. No place is that more evident than Mossy Oak Properties, as owning a piece of rural land is the ultimate way to do both. Since their inception in 1999 and franchise expansion in 2002, their mission has been to align with the best and most honorable land specialists in the industry, and provide them with a platform to be successful, which in turn benefits the buyers and sellers of rural land they serve. Their unique combination of brand strength, quality of people, national marketing, and services creates a powerful platform for facilitating rural land transactions.
About Land Broker Co-op. Co-op Members own and operate, LandBrokerMLS.com, the only broker/agent owned website serving the rural real estate industry. As a true cooperative, Co-op Members receive patronage checks annually and its website, LANDBrokerMLS.com, cannot be sold to competitors. The Co-op movement started in 2018 with a mission to empower rural real estate professionals by providing the tools necessary to successfully market your listings and control your leads without incurring exorbitant marketing fees. Current Co-op initiatives include ever-improving traffic and lead generation for its Members, continued access to Member-only health insurance options, exclusive discounts, and syndication services to many key websites.
Those interested in learning more about LANDBrokermls.com and Land Broker Co-op can visit our NEW website at https://www.landbrokermls.com/. It is your one source for all your land needs whether you are a broker, buyer, seller, or landowner.
Deetra Tsakrios
About Mossy Oak Properties. Since 1986, Mossy Oak Properties has become a symbol of consumers' obsession with getting closer to nature and living their best life outdoors. No place is that more evident than Mossy Oak Properties, as owning a piece of rural land is the ultimate way to do both. Since their inception in 1999 and franchise expansion in 2002, their mission has been to align with the best and most honorable land specialists in the industry, and provide them with a platform to be successful, which in turn benefits the buyers and sellers of rural land they serve. Their unique combination of brand strength, quality of people, national marketing, and services creates a powerful platform for facilitating rural land transactions.
About Land Broker Co-op. Co-op Members own and operate, LandBrokerMLS.com, the only broker/agent owned website serving the rural real estate industry. As a true cooperative, Co-op Members receive patronage checks annually and its website, LANDBrokerMLS.com, cannot be sold to competitors. The Co-op movement started in 2018 with a mission to empower rural real estate professionals by providing the tools necessary to successfully market your listings and control your leads without incurring exorbitant marketing fees. Current Co-op initiatives include ever-improving traffic and lead generation for its Members, continued access to Member-only health insurance options, exclusive discounts, and syndication services to many key websites.
